L'Oréal Canada announced the implementation of a solidarity plan to support the fight against the coronavirus in Canada last March 2020. This program aimed to support various actors: hospitals and health professionals who are fighting on the front line to limit the spread of COVID-19; hair salons, distributors and suppliers with a microenterprise or SME status, who are particularly exposed and fragile in the face of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic; and associations that support the most disadvantaged, especially women in situations of domestic violence.

Frank Kollmar, President and CEO of L'Oréal Canada, said, "This gesture of solidarity is a continuation of our efforts to participate in the fight against COVID-19. L'Oréal Canada is pleased to contribute to the recovery by supporting vaccination efforts, notably with our corporate vaccination clinic in partnership with CAE, as well as through this donation of hand sanitizing gels to the Canadian Red Cross."

"The Canadian Red Cross would like to thank L'Oréal Canada and Garnier Canada for their generous donation of 150,000 bottles of disinfectant gel. This donation will allow the Canadian Red Cross, as part of its humanitarian coordination mandate in response to COVID-19, to contribute to the reduction of the effects of the pandemic in the Greater Montreal area by supporting local organizations working with vulnerable people as well as vaccination awareness teams present in some 20 neighborhoods and boroughs on the Island of Montreal, in Laval and in the Longueil agglomeration," adds Pascal Mathieu, vice-president of the Canadian Red Cross, Quebec.

"It was only natural for Garnier Canada to support the Red Cross in the fight against COVID-19. It is by joining forces and helping front-line workers that we can make a real contribution to protecting the community. With this partnership, we are making our local commitment a reality, as the gel is manufactured here in our Canadian plant, which is certified carbon-free. We are offering a formula that is both effective and environmentally friendly," says Laura Branik, General Manager of Garnier Canada.

About L'Oréal Canada

L'Oréal Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of L'Oréal Group, the largest cosmetics company in the world. Headquartered in Montreal, the company had sales of $1.18 billion in 2020 and employs more than 1,450 people. The company holds a portfolio of 36 brands, encompassing all aspects of beauty, and is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, salons, pharmacies, drugstores, and branded retail. L'Oréal Canada, whose operations are carbon neutral, supports the L'Oréal Foundation's programs such as L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science, which has promoted the advancement of women in science in Canada since 2003, Beauty for a better life, a social reintegration program in hairdressing for immigrant women since 2017.

About the Canadian Red Cross

Whether at home or abroad, the Red Cross is there for people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which comprises the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 192 National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the Canadian Red Cross is committed to improving the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity in Canada and around the world.

SOURCE L'Oréal Canada Inc.

For further information: Media contacts: L'Oréal Canada, Virginie Hotte-Dupuis, Phone : 514 287-4618, [email protected]; Croix-Rouge canadienne, Québec, Jean-Sébastien Pariseau, Phone : 1 888 418-9111, [email protected]