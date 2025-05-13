L'ORÉAL CONTRIBUTES TO THE CANADIAN ECONOMY BY GENERATING 20,500 JOBS, ACCORDING TO GLOBAL ASTERÈS STUDY1

MONTRÉAL, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - L'Oréal Canada unveils today the results of a global study conducted by economic researchers at Asterès assessing its socio economic impact by utilizing data from the OECD tables. Far beyond the company's direct operations, the study demonstrates that thanks to the investments and activities of its distributors and suppliers, 1 job created at L'Oréal generates 11 jobs in the Canadian economy, totaling 20,500 jobs.

This ripple effect of benefits reaches countless Canadian businesses and communities and includes additional employment, skills and revenues that contribute to the country's prosperity.

A National Champion in Beauty

The world leader in beauty, L'Oréal has operated in Canada since 1958 and plays a crucial role in shaping the beauty industry's trajectory. The company currently employs close to 1,800 employees in Montréal, at a head office, production plant and distribution center, and a sales offices in Toronto. L'Oréal also employs more than 200 beauty advisors and temporary workers and provides internship opportunities to 70 students each year. L'Oréal is an employer of choice and has been recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers for the past 20 years.

Economic Leadership and Impact:

In addition to the employment impact, the company also has other substantial economic and social contributions:

The total footprint of L'Oréal in the Canadian economy (direct activity of L'Oréal and cascading effects for other businesses in the country) represents a total turnover of approximately 5.2 billion Canadian Dollars (CAD) .

. The portfolio of L'Oréal in Canada includes 39 brands distributed nationwide, offering a wide and diverse range of products to meet varying consumer needs.

includes distributed nationwide, offering a wide and diverse range of products to meet varying consumer needs. L'Oréal is dedicated to serving vulnerable populations across the country through its social initiatives. Thanks to the Fondation L'Oréal, brand-supported causes, and partnerships with 75 local NGOs and NPOs, including the Canadian Cancer Society, L'Oréal helps 110,000 people in Canada each year.

Local Production and Value Creation:

L'Oréal's dedication to local production generates substantial value across the Canadian supply chain. Its manufacturing and distribution centers play key roles in the national economy:

Montréal Plant: 1,000 jobs supported , contributing directly to local employment and economic stability.

Montréal Distribution Center: 1 million orders prepared and delivered per year , demonstrating the scale and efficiency of L'Oréal's distribution network. All orders delivered to Canadian retailers and consumers (online shopping) are shipped directly from its Montréal distribution center.



"L'Oréal's considerable impact in Canada is a testament to our commitment over the last 67 years, combined with the efforts of our local partners, to create sustainable value-creation and growth for the Canadian economy," said An Verhulst-Santos, President and CEO of L'Oréal Canada. "The Asterès study confirms that L'Oréal's influence extends beyond our own operations, adding to economic vibrancy, resilience and national prosperity. The commitment of L'Oréal to Canada is unwavering, and we will continue to invest in and support the Canadian economy and its people.", emphasized Mrs. Verhulst-Santos.

About L'Oréal Canada

L'Oréal Canada is a subsidiary of the L'Oréal Groupe, the world's leading beauty company. The Canadian subsidiary, established in 1958, includes a head office, plant and distribution center in Montréal, a sales office in Toronto, and employs close to 1,800 people from 73 different nationalities. The products from its 39 iconic brands are available in all distribution channels, including hair salons, department stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, medi-spas and e-commerce. Its sense of purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines its vision of beauty that is inclusive, ethical, generous and responsible. With ambitious social and environmental commitments set out in the L'Oréal for the Future program, the subsidiary also actively supports L'Oréal Foundation programs such as L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science. Through its various programs and partnerships, L'Oréal and its brands help more than 110,000 Canadians every year. Learn more about its impact in Canada: www.loreal.ca.

About L'Oréal

For 115 years, L'Oréal, the world's leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as essential, inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 37 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L'Oréal for the Future program, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.

With more than 90,000 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks (ecommerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, perfumeries, hair salons, branded and travel retail), in 2024 the Group generated sales amounting to 43.48 billion euros. With 21 research centers across 13 countries around the world and a dedicated Research and Innovation team of over 4,000 scientists and 8,000 Digital talents, L'Oréal is focused on inventing the future of beauty and becoming a Beauty Tech powerhouse. More information on https://www.loreal.com/en/mediaroom

About Asterès

Asterès is a Paris-based economic consultancy. The firm is, among others, specialized in the realization of socio-economic footprint analysis in order to estimate the total economic or social impact of a company in a country.

The data collected by L'Oréal is used in the Asterès Impact Model, which evaluates the total economic footprint generated by L'Oréal in Canada. The model utilizes data from the OECD 'input-output' tables. For 2023 expenditures, the model quantifies the total economic effects of L'Oréal over a year.

