MONTREAL, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - SalonCentric Canada, a subsidiary of L'Oréal Canada, announces a definitive agreement to acquire the operations of CONCEPT JP in Canada. CONCEPT JP is a full-service, privately owned distributor currently headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The agreement also includes the distribution of the K18 brand in the Quebec market operated by a separate distributor under the tradename K18HairQuebec.

The acquisition of these assets will expand L'Oréal Canada's professional salon distribution operation, SalonCentric Canada, into Quebec. CONCEPT JP has 11 professional-only stores, 18 sales representatives and 85 employees, and is one of the leading professional products distributors in Quebec.

"With 100,000 stylists across Canada, the professional beauty market is incredibly dynamic, and L'Oréal Canada's Professional Products Division is committed to providing them with the best possible products, resources and services to meet their evolving needs," said An Verhulst-Santos, President and CEO of L'Oréal Canada. "The expansion of SalonCentric Canada in Quebec demonstrates our dedication to providing access to stylists nationwide to a premier destination with an unparalleled selection of products and exceptional service."

"We are pleased to welcome CONCEPT JP to the SalonCentric Beauty Community," said Bertrand Fontaine, President of SalonCentric North America. "Their commitment to the professional salon industry – and specifically in providing exceptional customer service to salons and stylists – aligns with SalonCentric's strong values of providing stylists and salon owners with everything they need to successfully grow their businesses. This includes offering dynamic and innovative brands and products, providing the best education in the industry, offering digital innovations that inspire and support the stylist, and delivering business-building tools that help stylists maximize their time and create efficiencies."

About Concept JP

Concept JP was founded in February 1996 by Mr. Jean-Pierre Perron as the first independent single-line distributor focusing on the renowned Redken brand. With over 30 years of experience in the industry as a hairdresser, salon owner, representative and sales manager, Mr. Perron built a company that quickly earned an enviable reputation in the industry. After 10 years of sustained growth, Mr. Perron's son joined the company to take over. With over 12 years of experience in a large consulting firm, he continued the development by bringing new tools and methods to the sales force, introducing the benefits of an omnichannel service offering and expanding the network of points of service, which now includes 11 corporate stores and 16 Express stores. Concept JP has subsequently added other renowned brands to its portfolio, notably Olaplex in 2015, Living Proof in 2018 and, more recently, the Australian brand EVO. Concept JP is a major player in the professional hairdressing market in Quebec and enjoys a highly enviable reputation among its customers.

The distributor K18 Québec began its operations in May 2021 following the launch of a revolutionary new range in the market: K18. With the mandate to make the range known in the province of Quebec, this new player, despite a small team specific to a start-up company, succeeded in just a few years in introducing the range in more than 750 salons which in turn were able to offer their customers a product that stands out in the industry.

About L'Oréal Canada

L'Oréal Canada is a subsidiary of the L'Oréal Groupe, the world's leading beauty company. The Canadian subsidiary, established in 1958, includes a head office, plant and distribution center in Montreal, a sales office in Toronto, and employs over 1,600 people from 73 different nationalities. The products from its 39 iconic brands are available in all distribution channels, including hair salons, department stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, medi-spas and e-commerce. Its sense of purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines its vision of beauty that is inclusive, ethical, generous and responsible. With ambitious social and environmental commitments set out in the L'Oréal for the Future program, the subsidiary also actively supports L'Oréal Foundation programs such as L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science. Through its various programs and partnerships, L'Oréal Canada and its brands help more than 170,000 Canadians every year. Learn more about our impact in Canada: www.loreal.ca .

About SalonCentric Canada

Present on the Canadian market since 2023 through acquisitions of distributors in Ontario and British Columbia, SalonCentric Canada counts 28 sales consultants and 16 professional-only stores in its territories. With a true omni-channel approach to serving the hairdressing community, SalonCentric Canada offers a wide-ranging portfolio of market-leading brands while providing online and offline business and educational resources to its customers. Headquartered in Toronto, SalonCentric Canada aims to inspire the Canadian beauty community to make the world more colourful. For more information, visit www.saloncentric.ca

