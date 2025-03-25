MONTREAL, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - On March 19, 2025, following the identification of an infraction on a railcar at CN's Taschereau Yard, Border Services Officers from the Montreal Long Room were called by CN police to inspect a bonded rail container that had originated in Mexico and transited through the United States.

During examination of the container and other rail cars that contained new vehicles, the Border Services Officers detected the contraband concealed under vehicle carpets. Chemists from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) lab were able to formally identify the substance, confirming the presence of cocaine. A total of 119 bricks containing 142 kg of cocaine, valued at $3.5M, were detected and seized.

Border Services Officers from Montreal's Rail and Marine Services and dog handlers from the Léo-Blanchette Mail Processing Centre postal team were mobilized, under the coordination of the CBSA's Intelligence Section. Teams from the SPVM were also called in to secure the search perimeter and escort the bricks during transport. The drugs were handed over to the Sûreté du Québec for investigation.

Quotes

"This major cocaine seizure is the direct result of the diligent, collaborative work of our Border Services Officers, intelligence services, chemists, dog handlers and partners. This collaboration is another example of our shared commitment to protecting Canadians and dismantling criminal organizations."

– Eric Lapierre, Regional Director General, Quebec Region, Canada Border Services Agency

Quick facts

Smuggling narcotics and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada , and a ban on returning to Canada .

