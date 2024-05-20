PORT-CARTIER, QC, May 20, 2024 /CNW/ - On May 19, 2024, an inmate was the victim of an assault at Port-Cartier Institution, a maximum-security federal institution.

The injured inmate was evaluated and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment.

The Sûreté du Québec is presently investigating the incident.

The assailant has been identified and the appropriate actions have been taken.

The safety and security of institutions, their staff, and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

In order to improve practices aimed at preventing this type of incident, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and take the appropriate measures.

