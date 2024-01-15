Maintaining optimism in a crisis-marked year: Plan International Canada releases 2023 Annual Report outlining impact for children around the world

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Despite many crises and conflicts, climate emergencies and natural disasters, Plan International Canada's work over the past year has supported more than nine million people, including 6.2 million children, globally.

The latest Annual Report, Until we are all equal, outlines how Plan has collaborated with communities, youth, supporters and partners to tackle the challenges facing girls and children who are unable to access their rights in more than 80 countries around the world.

"Global crises like conflict and climate change have caused life-changing upheaval for communities that were already suffering the aftershocks of COVID-19," said Lindsay Glassco, President and CEO of Plan International Canada. "For children, and particularly girls, this has meant continued disruptions to their fundamental rights, including education, safety, and health. We have confronted these challenges with determined optimism to achieve momentous impact for children, girls and their communities. This work is critical, and the unwavering resilience and grit we see in the girls and communities we work alongside inspires us daily to keep going until we are all equal."

Plan International Canada is an international humanitarian and development organization working to advance children's rights and equality for girls.

The Annual Report is available on Plan's website. It highlights Plan's work in five priority areas – education, health, youth leadership and economic empowerment, protection from violence and humanitarian response and resilience – through a series of stories from global participants, as well as data and key financial results.

Natsumi is a 16-year-old living in the Amazon region of Peru , where the teen pregnancy rate is among the highest in the country. Her participation in Plan's We Decide project helped her develop skills to candidly discuss issues like contraception, consent and cultural expectations around masculinity with her peers. She regularly advocates for teens with community leaders.

, where the teen pregnancy rate is among the highest in the country. Her participation in Plan's We Decide project helped her develop skills to candidly discuss issues like contraception, consent and cultural expectations around masculinity with her peers. She regularly advocates for teens with community leaders. Poria, a 16-year-old from Kenya , attends a school where 80% of girls are Massai, and many have experienced female genital mutilation or forced early marriage. Poria's attendance at the school, and her participation in Plan's Break Free program, have taught her to be a peer counsellor and help promote equality for women and girls.

, attends a school where 80% of girls are Massai, and many have experienced female genital mutilation or forced early marriage. Poria's attendance at the school, and her participation in Plan's Break Free program, have taught her to be a peer counsellor and help promote equality for women and girls. Here in Canada , Plan helps youth activate their global citizenship to drive change and achieve equality for girls. We do this through programs like Girls Belong Here, which gives young women mentorship opportunities with leaders across numerous sectors, encouraging them to reach higher than they once thought possible.

Visit plancanada.ca/AnnualReport to read inspiring stories from around the world and watch the highlight video.

About Plan International Canada

Plan International Canada is a member of a global organization dedicated to advancing children's rights and equality for girls. Plan International has been building powerful partnerships for children for over 85 years and is active in more than 80 countries.

We stand with children, especially girls, wherever they are oppressed, exploited, left behind or not equally valued. We're determined optimists and will continue to persevere until we are all equal.

Visit plancanada.ca for more information and follow @PlanCanada on social media for the latest news.

Media Contact:

Plan International Canada

PR and Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Plan International Canada