Magna Mining Virtually Opens The Market

May 18, 2021, 11:00 ET

TORONTO, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Jason Jessop, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, Magna Mining Inc., ("Magna Mining" or "the Company") (TSXV: NICU), and his team joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

TMX Group welcomes Magna Mining to TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:NICU)
Magna Mining is a junior base metals company, focussed on exploration and development at the past-producing Shakespeare Mine. Shakespeare is a nickel, copper and precious metals project with an existing NI 43-101 resource and 180 km² of exploration properties located in the Sudbury mining district, one of the most prolific nickel mining districts in the world. For more information visit: https://magnamining.com/.

