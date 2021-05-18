Magna Mining Virtually Opens The Market

Magna Mining is a junior base metals company, focussed on exploration and development at the past-producing Shakespeare Mine. Shakespeare is a nickel, copper and precious metals project with an existing NI 43-101 resource and 180 km² of exploration properties located in the Sudbury mining district, one of the most prolific nickel mining districts in the world. For more information visit: https://magnamining.com/ .

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

MEDIA CONTACT: Paul Fowler, Senior Vice President, 416 356 8165

