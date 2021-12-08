Airline's latest campaign gives an imaginative new take on travelling and bringing people together

MONTREAL, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada is embracing the magic of the season with a new spot that shares a message of togetherness for the first holiday many Canadians will spend together in two years. Just like so many of us that have been apart, feeling like we have been living in a bubble, the video shows a story of two people who are separated by their glass snow globe.

The video marks a return to storytelling for Air Canada, as it finds ways to emotionally connect its brand to Canadians who haven't been able to travel in nearly two years.

This year's spot is a mix of live action and animation, a first for Air Canada. With enchanting Canadian music by Forest Blakk's I Saw Love and Cœur de pirate's Comme des enfants, the respective English- and French-version soundtracks transport us throughout the video. The story begins with an Air Canada employee (played by a real Air Canada pilot) bringing a snow globe home for her son to add to his collection. Through his imagination, the snow globe comes to life, and two strangers from different snow globes meet. We follow along as their affection grows and learn why being together is so special.

"This year's holiday brand spot, 'Tis the season to believe', was inspired by the universally shared experiences and emotions felt over the course of the pandemic. But this piece is also inspired by the resilience and power of love and determination that has brought us back together," said Andy Shibata, Vice President, Brand, Air Canada. "Slowly but surely, family and friends have been able to safely reunite and share beautiful moments together again, and we feel very fortunate to play a small part in their journeys back to one another."

The spot will be shared in multiple forms, including an extended version for Air Canada's owned channels. In addition, a 60-second version will be shown in cinema, 60-second and 30-second versions on television across Canada, and 30-second and 15-second versions on social media and digital platforms.

Air Canada is keeping holiday travels safe with top-of-the-line safety measures, such as the Air Canada CleanCare+ program that provides customers greater peace of mind during all stages of travel.

No airline flies to as many Canadian cities or international destinations as Air Canada, making it easy for people to connect with those they love around the world.

Visit aircanada.com for more information.

Video Credits

FCB

FCB Toronto, Stoopid Buddy Studios (animation studio), Someplace Nice – Production House (live action), Outsider Editorial, Grayson Music Group – Audio House, and The Wilders – Licensing Arm of Grayson Music Group.

