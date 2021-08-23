Magic EdTech Expands Its Consulting Team to Help Its Customers Adapt to the New Normal of Digital Learning

Magic had also hired Eric Stano in 2020 to help its customers transition to online learning seamlessly while continuing to provide a superior learning experience to their users. With the addition of Michael Urban, Magic further strengthens its commitment to help its customers navigate the new normal to build engaging learning products and platforms.

Michael will lead Magic's technology consulting group and guide its customers in leveraging technology to create world-class digital learning platforms and products that ensure a high degree of learning effectiveness for the end-users.

Michael has 25 years of experience in aligning business strategy and technology functions with customer expectations within the Learning industry. He has led the implementation of IT infrastructure, applications and solutions, data centers, and enabling technologies to allow the learners to derive the maximum value from learning products.

Eric leads Magic's content and curriculum consulting group and helps education organizations strategize, design, and develop their key curricular offerings and optimize their content strategy and product roadmap.

Eric has 20 years of experience working with educational publishers and edtech companies. He has led the digitization strategy of former print portfolios in the humanities, social sciences, and world languages, guiding content into new modalities to help improve student outcomes. He has also created adaptive, digital portfolios in STEM from scratch.

Speaking on this occasion, Rishi Gera, SVP, Magic EdTech, said, "I am really excited to bring Michael on Magic's Consulting team. Eric Stano and Michael Urban form a formidable pair and they will provide strategic direction to our clients and help put forward a launch and growth strategy. They have both walked miles in our clients' shoes and have solved some of the key challenges in the EdTech industry. As such, they are best positioned to help our customers solve some of their mission-critical challenges and propel their growth."

Michael said, "I am so pleased and honored to join the many associates and leadership of Magic EdTech. We have a clear and present opportunity in this "new normal" to continue with our mission to advance the quality, accessibility, and sustainability of education through the continued support of our customers and life-long learners across the globe."

Eric said, "It has been an amazing journey with Magic so far. It is a privilege to be able to wed my content and curriculum background to Magic's powerhouse technical talents and provide our partners with a full, end-to-end suite of digital education services."

Magic EdTech , a New York-headquartered Great Place to Work-Certified™ company, develops digital learning products and platforms for education companies. The company has served over 200 clients worldwide and has built long-standing relationships with most of them over the last decade. Magic's experience of delivering learning platforms with analytics to empower students and educators manifests in its cloud-hosted out-of-the-box SaaS platform, MagicBox (Gold Award winner, IMS, Learning Impact Award 2020 - https://www.getmagicbox.com ) that serves by 5MM students globally.

