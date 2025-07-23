Magic EdTech Celebrates 35 Years of 'Digital Learning for Everyone'

NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Magic EdTech, a pioneer in digital learning, proudly marks its 35th anniversary. Founded in 1989 with the clear mission of 'Digital Learning for Everyone', Magic EdTech has evolved from textbook digitization into a global force of more than 1,300 specialists across India, the US, and the UK—skilled at solving challenges for publishers, edtech companies, schools, and higher education institutions.

A Vision Beyond Technology

"Thirty-five years is more than a milestone. It's proof that when you put learners first, you stay relevant," said Acky Kamdar, CEO of Magic EdTech. "We've built products that evolve with the times, yet stay anchored in what matters: access, equity, and meaningful learning outcomes. At its core, Magic has focused on designing and building learning products & platforms that deliver better learning outcomes by effectively engineering technology."

Over its 35 years, Magic leveraged technology only as a means to an end. As they saw several waves of technology come and go, the organization prides itself on staying true to its vision of putting learners first. Magic has successfully journeyed from launching its first interactive learning modules on CD-ROMs in the early 1990s to becoming a leader in cloud-based education.

In 2014, Magic EdTech launched its flagship learning platform, MagicBox®, that serves over 7 million learners worldwide. Since then, MagicBox has been recognized as a G2 Grid® Leader, Publishing Software of the Year in 2024, and winner of Tech & Learning's Best of Show award at ISTELive 2025.

Today, Magic is known as the market leader in Digital Accessibility services for the learning products and platforms, helping clients meet WCAG, ADA, and EAA standards at scale.

Furthermore, as AI is becoming front and center of education, Magic partnered with technology giants like AWS and Google to deliver leading AI-based solutions and AI services to help clients stay relevant in hyper-competitive markets. Magic EdTech continues to offer a time-to-market advantage to clients through its out-of-the-box solutions, AI-based tech frameworks for Adaptive Assessments & Analytics , Data Management & Integration , GenAI Cloud Infrastructure Setup , Curriculum ID & Assessment Writing , and Translation Services.

Magic has built long-term strategic relationships with several major players in the education sector. Their partners continue to outsource digital learning product and platform development to Magic as they discover emerging opportunities to serve their learners.

"Magic prides itself in building a leadership team that inspires and motivates a large workforce of committed educators who serve and deliver on Digital Learning for Everyone. Our cultural fabric of bringing a growth mindset by innovating, collaborating, and celebrating has kept Magic EdTech at the forefront of building differentiated products and services, thus creating value for all of its stakeholders," commented Acky.

Social Impact via Magic Pathshala

Magic's CSR initiative, Magic Pathshala, is partnering with several NGOs, Public schools, and Foundations that are committed to providing education to children and communities who are underserved, esp. in India. It has already impacted over 2 million underserved learners through its partnerships. Besides engaging and working directly with NCR Delhi-based public schools, Magic has partnered with Lotus Petal Foundation, Just For Humanity, Udayan Care, Yuwa India Trust, and Khushi Foundation by Kapil Dev to expand its outreach into marginalized communities.

