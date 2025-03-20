Lockdown Experts, LLC, Teams Up with Magic EdTech for a Safer Future for Schools

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Lockdown Experts, LLC, a leader in active shooter threat solutions, has launched the latest generation of its Lockdown ALM® system, designed to help schools and educational institutions respond swiftly to crises. Built for immediate alerts and clear communication, the platform allows school leaders, security teams, and first responders to act quickly when every second counts.

With a push-button activation, the system instantly triggers lockdown protocols for building occupants, notifies emergency personnel, and delivers real-time updates. For a hands-on experience, Lockdown Experts has opened a customer experience showroom in Northern Virginia, where educational leaders can see the system in action. Early demonstrations have generated strong interest from educators and security professionals, reflecting a growing demand for practical, easy-to-implement safety solutions.

Lockdown Experts collaborated with Magic EdTech, a specialist in digital engineering, to strengthen the system's software backbone. Magic EdTech is at the forefront of applying technology to address the needs of educators and their learners. Their expertise ensures the platform is scalable, integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructure, and provides a more reliable emergency management system without costly upgrades.

"Keeping students and staff safe is our top priority," said Phillip Selton, Lockdown Experts' CEO. "We developed Lockdown ALM® to give school and district leaders a simple but powerful tool to manage critical situations more effectively. We're also grateful for the support of our partners, including Magic EdTech, whose engineering expertise helped us bring this vision to life."

Education leaders, from superintendents to campus administrators, stand to benefit from this new emergency response solution. Besides active shooter threat mitigation, the platform's adaptable design and training protocols will expedite adoption across environments.

"Magic EdTech is proud to work with Lockdown Experts to build Lockdown ALM®. Active Shooter Threat Solutions make our buildings and spaces safer by improving situational awareness and response times. By combining our technology skills with the Lockdown team's security and safety domain knowledge, we are helping to create smarter solutions that make schools safer and stronger," said Acky Kamdar, CEO of Magic EdTech.

Lockdown ALM® offers a smart, adaptable, and efficient solution to improve preparedness against mass shootings and gun violence incidents. For more information or to request a demo to see firsthand how Lockdown ALM® can transform school safety protocols, visit LockdownExperts.com.

About Lockdown Experts, LLC

Lockdown Experts, LLC, is a veteran-owned business founded by professionals with extensive backgrounds in law enforcement, technology, and intelligence. The company provides proactive, patented security solutions that reduce the risk of gun violence by shortening threat alert times and enabling faster, more coordinated emergency response.

About Magic EdTech

Magic EdTech is a leading provider of digital learning solutions. With decades of experience in education, Magic makes digital learning accessible, affordable, and sustainable. The company offers a range of services and platforms for K-12 schools, higher education institutions, and corporations. With 200+ partners, Magic EdTech offers solutions that enhance learning outcomes and contribute to safer, smarter learning environments.

