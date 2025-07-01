MagicBox Recognised as Leader in G2 Summer 2025 Grid® Report for Digital Learning Platforms

NEW YORK, July 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- Magic EdTech is proud to announce that its flagship platform, MagicBox, has been recognized as a Leader in G2's Summer 2025 Grid® Report for the Digital Learning Platforms category. G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, relied on by millions of software buyers annually.

This prestigious recognition is based on verified reviews and ratings provided by real users of MagicBox, who evaluated the platform across a range of performance metrics including user satisfaction, platform functionality, support, and ease of use.

"Being named a Grid Leader by G2 is a direct reflection of the value our users see in MagicBox," said Satadeep Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer at MagicBox. "Our mission is to empower educators and publishers with scalable, accessible, and inclusive digital learning solutions—and this recognition validates our continued efforts toward that goal."

To qualify for inclusion in the G2 Grid Report, products must meet specific criteria based on verified user feedback. MagicBox earned the Grid® Leader badge thanks to consistently positive reviews and high satisfaction scores from educators, publishers, and administrators who rely on the platform for secure and effective digital learning delivery.

"Every quarter, G2 ranks the best products across thousands of reports by category, company size, geography, and report type," said Sydney Sloan, CMO of G2. "These reports serve as tailored guides for software buyers researching solutions that meet their specific business needs. Congratulations to MagicBox for appearing in our G2 Reports this season, thanks to the positive experiences shared by their customers."

Explore what real users have to say about MagicBox—or leave a review—by visiting the MagicBox review page on G2.

About Magic EdTech

Based in New York, Magic EdTech is an educational technology and content services company that delivers digital learning products. Magic brings a deep understanding of serving the education markets – with a mission to deliver digital learning for everyone, which it has been pursuing for over two decades with a team of 1300+ experts. Its flagship platform, MagicBox, is focused on creating and conceptualizing digital learning solutions for K-12 and higher education. For any further information, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1894449/3652182/Magic_Box_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Magic EdTech

Media Contact: Ruchi Aggarwal, Senior Marketing Manager, +91 9560405096