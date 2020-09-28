It is with this in mind that this past Saturday, September 26, 2020, the Point Pelee National Park day-use area formerly known as "Pioneer" was renamed" Madbin Jina", as members of Caldwell First Nation, Walpole Island First Nation and Parks Canada staff gathered for a small ceremony to unveil the new road sign and interpretive elements in the park. The new name; "Madbin Jina", invites visitors to come 'sit a while' and invokes a traditional expression for welcoming guests in the Anishinaabe language, Anishinaabemowin.

As spoken by Knowledge-Keeper, Janne I. Peters of Caldwell First Nation:

"In the time of our Ancestors, if someone was new to the area, lost, cold or hungry, the People would invite them into their lodges to 'sit for a while'. All who crossed their paths in peace were welcomed and cared for as they got their bearings, were fed and rested, all for a while (ajina).

In the Spirit of our Tradition, Point Pelee National Park continues welcoming visitors from everywhere.

When you read "Madbin Jina" know that the Ancestors are welcoming you to come 'sit a while' in peace, and enjoy what Mother Earth has to offer here."

The "Madbin Jina" renaming signifies a shift and renewal in the approach to presenting the full scope of our shared history at Parks Canada's administered places to incorporate more inclusive and representative histories and cultures of Indigenous peoples. The idea of renaming this day-use area was brought forward by the park's First Nations Advisory Circle, which is composed of members of Caldwell and Walpole Island First Nations. It is one of a number of collaborative initiatives that Point Pelee National Park is currently working on with both First Nations.

This renaming is part of a variety of projects to advance reconciliation, and to rebuild and strengthen the connection to the traditional culture and history of the park. These projects will not only focus on the implementation of First Nation stories throughout Point Pelee, but will also include support for oral history gathering, historical and archaeological research, language revitalization initiatives, youth engagement, community training and skills development.

The collaborative projects will support Caldwell First Nation in crafting their own vision and telling their own stories to Canadians, enriching the experience of all visitors to Point Pelee National Park.

"The Government of Canada is deeply committed to creating a system of national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas that tell the stories of who we are, and recognize and honour the history, culture, and contributions of Indigenous peoples. This collaboration between Caldwell First Nation and Parks Canada is an important step towards reconciliation, as we seek to strengthen and renew relationships with Indigenous partners, based on a recognition of rights, respect, co-operation and partnership."

"Since time immemorial, Caldwell First Nation has been welcoming people into our stories, lands, and traditions. "Madbin Jina" shares one part of that collective history. Sharing these stories is part of a series of projects that build connections and strengthen reconciliation between Point Pelee National Park and Caldwell First Nation. We look forward to the continued relationship between Caldwell First Nation and Point Pelee National Park as we invite you to "Madbin Jina", which means to 'sit a while'."

Point Pelee National Park has a Memorandum of Cooperation with Caldwell First Nation and Walpole Island First Nation, both of which have traditional ties to the lands and waters within the Park.

has a Memorandum of Cooperation with Caldwell First Nation and Walpole Island First Nation, both of which have traditional ties to the lands and waters within the Park. The lands of Point Pelee National Park are located on the traditional territory of the Three Fires Confederacy of First Nations, comprised of the Ojibwa, the Odawa, and the Potawatomi. Specifically, this is the home of Caldwell First Nation, and part of the house of Walpole Island First Nation.

are located on the traditional territory of the Three Fires Confederacy of First Nations, comprised of the Ojibwa, the Odawa, and the Potawatomi. Specifically, this is the home of Caldwell First Nation, and part of the house of Walpole Island First Nation. Parks Canada has recently signed a contribution agreement to provide funds to support the Caldwell First Nation in the development of interpretive content, language revitalization programs, youth engagement, and training.

has recently signed a contribution agreement to provide funds to support the Caldwell First Nation in the development of interpretive content, language revitalization programs, youth engagement, and training. Caldwell First Nation and Walpole Island First Nation are regularly involved in the planning and implementation of restoration and conservation projects as well as archaeological work, and have opportunities to share and incorporate traditional knowledge, ceremonies and blessings in Point Pelee National Park .

