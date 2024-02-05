Ski hills coast to coast competing for $100,000 grand prize

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced that online voting is now open for all Canadians to select their top three ski communities as part of its annual Mackenzie Top Peak ("Top Peak") contest. This national competition seeks to celebrate Canada's most invested ski community – one that embodies the Top Peak mantra: Be Invested. On and Off the Hill.

Since January, registered Top Peak ski communities from coast to coast have been earning points by collecting nominations and engaging in social media challenges, with bonus points awarded to communities who have demonstrated a commitment to the sustainability of their slopes. Ten finalists have been announced and, once again, Canadians will have the chance to vote for the top three teams this year. A panel of judges will then select the winner, which will be announced live Friday, March 9 during CBC Sports Presents.

"It's always exciting to see ski communities from across Canada show how invested they are in the sport they love- and this year the enthusiasm has been incredible," said Luke Gould, President and CEO, Mackenzie Investments. "Congratulations to the top ten teams, who have come out and shown a tremendous display of spirit, while showcasing why the sustainability of the sport is so important to them. I look forward to finding out who Canadians vote for as their top three finalists!"

Now is the time to make your voices heard! The winning team will take home $100,000 to invest in initiatives or upgrades that will benefit their ski community, along with the prestige of being crowned Canada's Top Peak. The runner-up will be awarded with $20,000, and the third-place team with $10,000 to invest in their ski communities.

The Top Ten Finalists Are:

Mont Adstock ( Adstock, QC ) Stoneham ( Stoneham -et- Tewkesbury, QC ) Mont- Sainte-Anne (Beaupré, QC) Mount Washington (Mount Washington, BC) Crabbe Mountain (Central Hainesville, NB) Sun Peaks ( Sun Peaks, BC ) Mont Edouard (L'Anse-Saint-Jean, QC) Mont Sutton ( Sutton, QC ) Mont Orford ( Orford, QC ) Duck Mountain ( Kamsack, SK )

To vote for the top three teams and to learn more about the competition, visit the Top Peak website. Complete contest Rules and Regulations can also be found on the Top Peak website. Voting is open until Sunday, March 3.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $195.7 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $240 billion in total assets under management as of December 31, 2023. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

