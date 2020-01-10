Mackenzie Master Limited Partnership announces final distribution of partnership income

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Financial Corporation (Mackenzie Investments), part of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), today announced that Mackenzie Master Limited Partnership (Stock Symbol MKZ‐UN, CUSIP 554905109) has finalized a distribution of partnership income as follows:

Rate: $ 0.12 per unit Payable Date: January 17, 2020 Record Date: December 31, 2019 Period of income: January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967, and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. With $140.1 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2019, Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with $166.4 billion in total assets under management as of November 30, 2019. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

For further information: Nini Krishnappa, Mackenzie Investments, 647-828-2553