TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced that its investment management team has earned eight Refinitiv Lipper Awards, including five mutual fund awards and three exchange traded fund (ETF) awards.

For over 30 years The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards annually reward funds and fund managers that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers based on fund data and proprietary quantitative methodology.

"It's always an honour for Mackenzie to have our solutions recognized by one of the industry's premiere global benchmarking organizations," said Barry McInerney, President and CEO, Mackenzie Investments. "These awards are a testament to the dedication of our investment teams and their ongoing efforts to offer Canadians innovative options and create a more invested world."

Award Category Fund Name Fund Management Team Ten-year performance (Canadian

Equity Balanced) Mackenzie Canadian Growth

Balanced Fund (Series F) David Arpin, Nelson Arruda, Konstantin

Boehmer, Caroline Chan, Dan Cooper,

Dina DeGeer, Mark Hamlin, Shah Khan,

Steve Locke, Todd Mattina, Movin M

okbel, Felix Wong Ten-year performance (Canadian

Focused Equity) Mackenzie Canadian Growth Fund

(Series F) David Arpin, Dina DeGeer, Shah Khan,

Hui Wang Five-year performance (Floating

Rate Loan) Mackenzie Floating Rate Income

Fund (Series F5) Konstantin Boehmer, Dan Cooper, Steve

Locke, Movin Mokbel, Ken Yip Ten-year performance (Natural

Resources Equity) Mackenzie Global Resources Fund

(Series F U$) Benoit Gervais, Onno Rutten Ten-year performance (Precious

Metals Equity) Mackenzie Precious Metals Fund*

(Series F U$) Benoit Gervais, Onno Rutten Three-year performance (Canadian

Fixed Income) Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian

Fixed Income ETF Konstantin Boehmer, Caroline Chan,

Dan Cooper, Mark Hamlin, Steve Locke,

Movin Mokbel, Felix Wong Five-year performance (Canadian

Fixed Income) Three-year performance (Global

Fixed Income) Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-

hedged) Konstantin Boehmer, Jeff Li *prior to July 30, 2021, "Mackenzie Precious Metals Class"

Mackenzie Canadian Growth Balanced Fund (Series F) was awarded the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2021 Winner for Best Canadian Equity Balanced Fund Over Ten Years, out of 39 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2021 is as follows: 12.8% (1 year), 10.2% (3 years), 9.9% (5 years), 11.6% (10 years) and 7.8% (since inception in December 1999).

Mackenzie Canadian Growth Fund (Series F) was awarded the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2021 Winner for Best Canadian Focused Equity Over Ten Years, out of 55 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2021 is as follows: 20.5% (1 year), 13.0% (3 years), 13.5% (5 years), 15.3% (10 years) and 9.8% (since inception in December 1999).

Mackenzie Floating Rate Income Fund (Series F5) was awarded the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2021 Winner for Best Floating Rate Loan Fund Over Five Years, out of 10 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2021 is as follows: 7.7% (1 year), 2.0% (3 years), 4.2% (5 years) and 4.3% (since inception in May 2013).

Mackenzie Global Resources Fund (Series F U$) was awarded the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2021 Winner for Best Natural Resources Equity Fund Over Ten Years, out of 18 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2021 is as follows: 68.5% (1 year), 11.3% (3 years), 7.8% (5 years), 4.2% (10 years) and -1.2% (since inception on December 3, 2007).

Mackenzie Precious Metals Fund (Series F U$) was awarded the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2021 Winner for Best Precious Metals Equity Fund Over Ten Years, out of 11 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2021 is as follows: -15.6% (1 year), 27.1% (3 years), 7.6% (5 years), -0.8% (10 years) and 1.1 % (since inception on December 3, 2007).

Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF was awarded the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2021 Winner for Best Canadian Fixed Income ETF Over Three Years, out of 21 funds, and the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2021 Winner for Best Canadian Fixed Income ETF Over Five Years, out of 14 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2021 is as follows: -2.5% (1 year), 4.9% (3 years), 3.1% (5 years) and 3.6% (since inception in April 2016).

Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD Hedged) was awarded the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2021 Winner for Best Global Fixed Income ETF Over Three Years, out of 18 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2021 is as follows: 4.5% (1 year), 6.7% (3 years) and 5.2% (since inception in January 2018).

For more information about Mackenzie Investments and their funds, please visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $207.4 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

About Refinitiv Lipper Awards

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

