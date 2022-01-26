TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced that 13 of its mutual funds, exchange traded funds ("ETFs") and guaranteed income funds ("GIFs") won 2021 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards. These prestigious awards are presented annually to Canadian investment funds that achieve consistently high FundGrade scores throughout the calendar year.

"We're honoured to be recognized once again as a leader in fund performance by Fundata," said Barry McInerney, President and CEO, Mackenzie Investments. "Winning 13 Fundgrade A+ awards in 11 different categories truly validates our investment management team's ongoing efforts to provide Canadian investors with unparalleled choice, innovation and performance."

"Mackenzie is committed to creating a more invested world and our focus will continue to be on designing and launching investment solutions that help people realize their dreams," concluded Mr. McInerney.

Mackenzie won awards for the following funds:

Fund Category Fund Management Team Mutual Funds Mackenzie Canadian Growth Balanced Fund (winner 7th consecutive year) Canadian Equity Balanced David Arpin, Nelson Arruda, Konstantin Boehmer, Dan Cooper, Dina DeGeer, Shah Khan, Steve Locke, Todd Mattina, Movin Mokbel and Felix Wong Mackenzie Canadian Growth Fund (winner 7th consecutive year) Canadian Focused Equity David Arpin, Dina DeGeer, Shah Khan and Hui Wang Mackenzie ChinaAMC All China Equity Fund*

(winner 2nd consecutive year) Greater China Equity Qingze Lin and Richard Pan Mackenzie Global Growth Balanced Fund Global Equity Balanced David Arpin, Nelson Arruda, Konstantin Boehmer, Dina DeGeer, Steve Locke, Todd Mattina and Felix Wong Mackenzie Greenchip Global Environmental All Cap Fund Global Small/Mid Cap Equity John A. Cooke and Gregory Payne Mackenzie Income Fund (winner 5th consecutive year) Canadian Fixed Income Balanced Konstantin Boehmer, Dan Cooper, Martin Downie, Tim Johal, Steve Locke, Darren McKiernan, Movin Mokbel and Felix Wong Mackenzie US All Cap Growth Fund

(winner 3rd consecutive year) U.S. Equity Richard Bodzy and Gregory D. McCullough ETFs Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF (QCH) Greater China Equity Lawrence Llaguno and Charles Murray Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF (MKB) (winner 3rd consecutive year) Canadian Fixed income Konstantin Boehmer, Dan Cooper, Steve Locke, Movin Mokbel and Felix Wong Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF (MHYB) (winner 2nd consecutive year) High Yield Fixed Income Konstantin Boehmer, Dan Cooper, Steve Locke, Movin Mokbel and Felix Wong Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (QTIP) Global Fixed Income Konstantin Boehmer and Jeff Li GIFs Mackenzie Universal Canadian Balanced GIF Canadian Equity Balanced David Arpin, Nelson Arruda, Konstantin Boehmer, Dan Cooper, Dina DeGeer, Shah Khan, Steve Locke, Movin Mokbel and Felix Wong Mackenzie Universal Canadian Growth GIF Canadian Focused Equity David Arpin, Dina DeGeer, Shah Khan and Hui Wang

*formerly known as "Mackenzie All China Equity Fund"

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $210.3 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

About Fundata Canada Inc.

Fundata Canada Inc. has been providing data aggregation and dissemination services to the Canadian media and financial marketplace since 1987. Fundata is a major provider in the distribution of fund and stock information in Canada.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+ Rating

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.



Mackenzie Canadian Growth Balanced Fund Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2021 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Canadian Equity Balanced category out of a total of 244 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: 13.5% (1 year), 13.3% (3 years), 9.3% (5 years), 10.5% (10 years) and 7.2% (since inception- November 1996)

Mackenzie Canadian Growth Fund Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2021 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Canadian Focused Equity category out of a total of 362 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: 22.5% (1 year), 18.1% (3 years), 12.9% (5 years), 14.1% (10 years) and 10.2% (since inception- January 1976).

Mackenzie ChinaAMC All China Equity Fund Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2021 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Greater China Equity category out of a total of 36 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: -21.1% (1 year), 19.7% (3 years), and 9.3% (since inception- October 2017).

Mackenzie Global Growth Balanced Fund Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2021 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Global Equity Balanced category out of a total of 722 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: 13.7% (1 year) and 13.9% (since inception- January 2019).

Mackenzie Greenchip Global Environmental All Cap Fund Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2021 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Global Small/Mid Cap Equity category out of a total of 108 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: 11.6% (1 year), 28.8% (3 years), and 26.8% (since inception- October 2018).

Mackenzie Income Fund Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2021 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Canadian Fixed Income Balanced category out of a total of 289 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: 3.6% (1 year), 6.9% (3 years), 4.5% (5 years), 4.9% (10 years) and 7.8% (since inception- September 1974).

Mackenzie US All Cap Growth Fund Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2021 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the U.S. Equity category out of a total of 833 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: 16.7% (1 year), 25.9% (3 years), 20.9% (5 years), 19.0% (10 years) and 10.6% (since inception- January 1995).

Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF (QCH) was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2021 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Greater China Equity category out of a total of 36 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: -1.5% (1 year), 19.6% (3 years) and 6.1% (since inception- February 2018).

Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF (MKB) was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2021 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Canadian Fixed Income category out of a total of 309 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: -2.3% (1 year), 4.9% (3 years), 3.8% (5 years), and 3.7% (since inception- April 2016).

Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF (MHYB) was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2021 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the High Yield Fixed Income category out of a total of 242 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: 3.4% (1 year), 7.4% (3 years) and 4.9% (since inception- April 2017).

Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (QTIP) was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2021 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Global Fixed Income category out of a total of 251 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: 5.6% (1 year), 7.8% (3 years) and 5.5% (since inception- January 2018).

Mackenzie Universal Canadian Balanced GIF Core Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2021 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Canadian Equity Balanced category out of a total of 556 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: 12.87% (1 year), 12.52% (3 years), 8.57% (5 years), 9.74% (10 years) and 8.38% (since inception- February 2009).

Mackenzie Universal Canadian Growth GIF Core Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2021 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Canadian Focused Equity category out of a total of 446 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: 21.73% (1 year), 17.53% (3 years), 12.37% (5 years), 13.52% (10 years) and 11.12% (since inception- April 2009).

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns as of December 31, 2021, including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and does not take into account sales, redemption, distribution, or optional charges or income taxes payable by any security holder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

