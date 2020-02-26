Mackenzie Investments' New Global Small-Mid Cap Fund Seeks to Offer Investors Strong Risk-Adjusted Return Opportunities

Portfolio Manager Phil Taller will lead investment teams in North America, Europe and Asia

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the launch of Mackenzie Global Small-Mid Cap Fund, a new mutual fund that provides Canadian investors with the potential to access the strong growth and risk-adjusted performance available within global small and mid cap companies.

The fund offers investors a unique global approach by leveraging a combination of three award-winning regional specialist teams that have proven experience in small and mid cap investing in North America, Europe and Asia.

"The Mackenzie Global Small-Mid Cap Fund seeks to provide Canadian investors with strong returns and diversification opportunities, given that two-thirds of the world's companies are small and mid caps," said Kristi Ashcroft, Senior VP and Head of Product, Mackenzie Investments. "Many investors have an affinity for investing in large global companies, so these smaller company opportunities may be underrepresented in their portfolios."

"Small and mid cap stocks have historically offered higher absolute returns relative to large caps. We believe that gaining exposure to smaller and mid-sized global companies will diversify their portfolios and provide the potential for solid returns."

Phil Taller, the 2018 Investment Executive "Portfolio Manager of the Year", is the lead manager on the Fund. He will focus on opportunities in the U.S. The Fund will also be advised by Dublin-based portfolio manager Kalle Huhdanmaki of Mackenzie Investments Europe Ltd. who will be managing the Fund's European, Middle Eastern and African investments, and by Hong Kong-based Bryan Mattei of Mackenzie Investments Asia Ltd. who will be managing the Fund's Asia Pacific investments.

"Our nimble and regionally focused global investment teams have the deep local market knowledge needed to generate long-term success in this category," concluded Ms. Ashcroft.

The Mackenzie Global Small-Mid Cap Fund is now available for sale.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967, and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. With $141.2 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2020, Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with $168.9 billion in total assets under management as of January 31, 2020. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

