TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the launch of Mackenzie Bluewater Next Gen Growth Fund ("the Fund"), a global equity fund investing in companies driven by product, services or business model innovation.

The Fund will be managed by the Mackenzie Bluewater Team ("the Team"), whose unique investment approach is designed to harness the growth of best-in-class companies. The Fund will invest in innovation leaders across geographies, sectors and market capitalizations which the Team believes to have a significant competitive advantage, strong growth opportunities and a unique value proposition.

"We believe this Fund is unique in the Canadian investment landscape as it seeks to identify and invest in global businesses that are leading the charge on innovation within their industries, but that also possess the characteristics valued by the Bluewater Team – established industry leaders, high levels of free cash flow and strong balance sheets," said Tyler Hewlett, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, Mackenzie Investments, who will lead the management of the Fund alongside Dave Taylor, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, Mackenzie Investments.

The Fund focuses on innovation as a broad theme by investing in a concentrated portfolio primarily of equity securities issued by companies of any size, anywhere in the world.

"Mackenzie Bluewater Next Gen Growth Fund will be actively managed with a bottom-up approach, investing in dominant global businesses that are innovating by product, service and by business model with the potential to provide strong risk-adjusted returns for investors," added Mr. Taylor.

Tyler Hewlett and Dave Taylor joined the Mackenzie Bluewater Team, led by Team Co-Leads Dina DeGeer, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager, and David Arpin, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager, in April 2022.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $180.5 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX:IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com .

