Initiative challenges Canadian ski communities to get invested in the sport they love for a chance to win $100,000 towards a community initiative

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the return of Mackenzie Top Peak ("Top Peak"), a national competition that seeks to identify one special ski community in Canada that exemplifies the Top Peak mantra: "Be Invested. On and Off the Hill."

Through a series of fun and engaging social media challenges, Canadian ski communities are encouraged to rally around their ski hills and show their spirit for the sport for a chance to be crowned Canada's most invested ski community.

This year, the stakes are higher and the prizing even more compelling. For the first time, Canadians will have a chance to vote directly for the top three teams. The winning team will be awarded $100,000 for a local community investment project – double the amount from the previous two years – and the bragging rights that come with earning the coveted Top Peak "Crown". Further, the 2023 edition of Top Peak is now offering a second-place prize of $20,000, a third-place prize of $10,000, and $2,500 to each finalist ranked fourth to tenth, for local community-based initiatives. In addition to the added prizes, the winner will be announced live on April 1st during CBC Sports Presents and CBC Gem.

"Top Peak is back and we couldn't be more excited to help celebrate the spirit of skiers across the country as they rally together for their local communities," said Luke Gould, President & CEO of Mackenzie Investments. "Mackenzie is a long-time supporter of our country's ski communities and we're thrilled to continue our commitment to the sport and to support skiers of all levels."

How to Participate in Mackenzie Top Peak:

Register: Registration is now open. Skiers are encouraged to visit the Top Peak website to register a community/hill team and identify a local cause for the prize money. This could range from better equipment and improved access, to expanded programs and lessons. Complete contest Rules and Regulations can be found on the Top Peak Website. Nomination & Rally: Until March 8 , each registered hill will have one or more teams working together to earn points through social media challenges. Photos and videos can be shared of their team actively supporting or giving back to their community. All activities must be done safely and follow local restrictions and government mandated protocols. Finalists Selected: On March 11 , the top ten teams will be announced. From March 11 – March 22 , Canadians will have a chance to vote for the top three. On March 25 , the top three teams will be publicly announced (along with fourth to tenth place teams). The panel of six celebrity judges will then select a winner from the top three teams based on their nomination story, points earned and creativity. Winner Announced: On April 1, 2023 , the winning hill will be announced live on CBC TV and CBC Gem during CBC Sports Presents and will receive a $100,000 grand prize to better their local ski community.

Last season, Adanac Ski Hill (Sudbury, ON) and Kimberley Alpine Resort (Kimberley, BC) were announced as co-winners of the Top Peak contest. Both teams put their $50,000 prize earnings toward facility and equipment upgrades to benefit their local ski communities.

Mackenzie Investments has been a proud supporter of skiing in Canada for more than 20 years, investing in athletes and para-athletes from young amateurs on the hill, to Olympic and World Cup champions. Mackenzie also supports Canadian ski communities through partnerships with Alpine Canada Alpin, Alpine Ontario Alpin, Ski Québec Alpin and The Canadian Ski Hall of Fame.

The 2023 Mackenzie Top Peak competition is now live. To learn more or to register, please visit http://www.mackenzietoppeak.ca.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $187 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $249 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of December 31, 2022. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

