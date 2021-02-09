New national initiative challenges Canada's skiers to stay safe, get creative and win $50,000 for a community investment project

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the launch of Mackenzie Top Peak ("Top Peak"), a new national competition and call to action for ski communities across the country. Mackenzie is searching for one ski community that's a little more invested in the people, place and sport they love – and isn't afraid to show it across social media and through fun local challenges, all done in a safe and socially-distanced manner.

Top Peak seeks to inspire ski communities across the country during challenging times. The winning ski hill's Top Peak team will be rewarded with a $50,000 investment in their community, the Mackenzie 'Crown' and bragging rights. In addition, Mackenzie will offer secondary prizes of Registered Education Savings Plans ("RESPs").

"We launched this contest because Canada's ski communities need support now more than ever," said Barry McInerney, President and CEO, Mackenzie Investments. "Mackenzie has an incredible legacy of supporting skiers and their communities across the country for more than 20 years. Mackenzie's Top Peak builds on that legacy in a fun and safe way and brings skiers together to rally around their hills."

How to Participate in Top Peak

Visit the Mackenzie Top Peak website, enter your personal information, select the hill or team you are supporting from the dropdown menu and identify a local cause the prize money will be used for (should you win). Once your hill is registered, skiers from the same hill can join your team or form their own.

Each registered hill will have one or more teams working together to earn points through social challenges such as "skip the chairlift" to get that extra boost of exercise. They can also share photos and videos of their team actively supporting or giving back to their community. Of course, all activities must be done safely and follow all health protocols.

The contest wraps up on March 30, 2021. Mackenzie's panel of celebrity judges will review each Top Peak team and pick a winner based on points, a voting component, and creativity.

. Mackenzie's panel of celebrity judges will review each Top Peak team and pick a winner based on points, a voting component, and creativity. The winning hill will receive a $50,000 grand prize to better their local ski community.

"Like all skiers, my career started on the bunny hill at my local ski club and the success I've had in the sport wouldn't have been possible without the support and encouragement of the ski community," said Brittany Phelan, Women's Alpine Canada Ski Cross Athlete and Olympic Silver Medalist. "I'm thrilled Mackenzie has launched this contest – it's a great initiative that will help skiers come together and show support for the sport."

Mackenzie Investments has been a proud supporter of Canadian snow sports for more than 20 years. The firm invests in athletes from young amateurs on the hill, to Olympic and World Cup champions competing on the world stage. Mackenzie also supports parents, coaches, clubs and communities through partnerships with Alpine Canada, Alpine Ontario, a youth racing program (the U10 Escarpment Series) and Freestyle Canada.

The competition is now live. For more information, or to register, please visit Mackenzietoppeak.ca.

