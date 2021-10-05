Mackenzie Northleaf Private Infrastructure Fund offers retail investors potential for strong returns, income and long-term capital appreciation

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the launch of Mackenzie Northleaf Private Infrastructure Fund (the "Fund") as part of its ongoing commitment to expand retail investor access to private market investment solutions.

This marks the second collaboration between Mackenzie and Northleaf Capital Partners ("Northleaf") following the launch of Mackenzie Northleaf Private Credit Fund in Q1 2021. Northleaf is a leading global institutional private markets investment manager with more than US$17 billion in committed capital.

The Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation and income generation primarily through investments in conservatively positioned infrastructure projects (such as wind farms, fibre networks, and toll roads) across Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries. Public investments will typically represent 20-25 per cent of the Fund's net asset value to facilitate liquidity.

Compared to traditional private infrastructure funds designed for institutional investors, Mackenzie's Fund offers several attractive features for investors, including:

a $25,000 investment minimum;

investment minimum; monthly purchases;

annual redemptions;

no hard investor lockup i ; and

; and quarterly distributions.

"Retail investors and advisors are seeking to broaden their investment opportunity sets, and private markets can offer attractive portfolio solutions," said Michael Schnitman, Head of Alternative Investments, Mackenzie Investments. "This new offering leverages the collective expertise of our partners at Northleaf to provide investors with the unique diversification and potential long-term return benefits of investing in private infrastructure projects, which continue to be difficult to access through public markets."

The Fund will achieve its exposure to private infrastructure by investing in Northleaf infrastructure funds and assets, including Northleaf Infrastructure Capital Partners III, a fund which directly invests in infrastructure projects with a focus on mid-market transactions in OECD jurisdictions.

Through introducing this innovative Fund, Mackenzie is enabling retail investors to access growth opportunities in the private infrastructure space, which have traditionally only been available to institutional and high-net-worth investors.

This is Mackenzie's eighth fund offering in the alternatives space since it launched Canada's first absolute return fund publicly offered to retail investors in May 2018. Mackenzie is well positioned to capitalize on the growth of alternatives with its Accessible AlternativesTM approach, which aims to help investors better understand and embed alternative strategies into their portfolios.

The Mackenzie Northleaf Private Infrastructure Fund is now available for sale to accredited investors.

For more information on Mackenzie alternative investment solutions, please visit www.mackenzieinvestments.com.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $208 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

___________________ i The Fund generally provides annual redemptions on 120 days' notice. Units redeemed within three years are subject to an early redemption fee of 5%. In certain circumstances the manager has the right to suspend or defer redemptions. This would generally occur if circumstances existed under which liquidation by the fund of part or all of its investments was not reasonable or practicable; if redemption requests constituted greater than 10% of the Fund's net asset value; or if a material portion of the Fund's portfolio could not be reliably or accurately valued.

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

For further information: Nini Krishnappa, IGM Financial, 647-828-2553, [email protected]