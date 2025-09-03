Mackenzie Defensive Tilt ETF and Mackenzie Cyclical Tilt ETF offer investors innovative options to adjust portfolios to economic environments

Mackenzie Canadian High Dividend Yield ETF and Mackenzie US High Dividend Yield ETF seek opportunities for enhanced yields

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the launch of four new exchange traded funds ("ETFs"), listed below. Managed by the Mackenzie Multi-Asset Strategies Team, these systematic strategy offerings are built for Canadian advisors looking to strike the right balance between control, consistency and client outcomes. They provide new opportunities to build and manage portfolios in response to changing economic conditions and yield environments.

ETF Name TSX Symbol Management Fee Mackenzie Defensive Tilt ETF MDEF 0.55 % Mackenzie Cyclical Tilt ETF MCYC 0.55 % Mackenzie Canadian High Dividend Yield ETF MHDC 0.55 % Mackenzie US High Dividend Yield ETF MHDU 0.55 %

Mackenzie Defensive Tilt ETF (TSX: MDEF) and Mackenzie Cyclical Tilt ETF (TSX: MCYC)

These innovative ETFs offer investors a unique opportunity to adjust their core equity allocations in alignment with the current economic environment by selecting companies from multiple sectors into a single, cycle-responsive approach. The Mackenzie Defensive Tilt ETF holds companies that tend to perform well during economic slowdowns, while the Mackenzie Cyclical Tilt ETF focuses on companies whose performance is closely tied to the business cycle and tend to be dependent on demand for goods and services.

"By providing these cycle-responsive solutions, we're helping advisors and investors navigate portfolio sensitivity and economic fluctuations," said Prerna Mathews, VP, ETF Product and Strategy, Mackenzie Investments. "MDEF and MCYC both complement core equity holdings, enabling investors to remain fully invested while adjusting their portfolio tilt to align with market conditions."

Mackenzie Canadian High Dividend Yield ETF (TSX: MHDC) and Mackenzie US High Dividend Yield ETF (TSX: MHDU)

These ETFs are designed to balance yields and growth potential by investing in high-quality companies with strong performance and compelling dividend yields. They employ a proprietary approach that integrates strategic option writing to help generate consistent income in various market conditions.

"Our high dividend yield ETFs are new options for investors seeking consistent yields and outcomes in today's complex market environment," explained Ms. Mathews. "By combining high-quality dividend-paying companies with a flexible options writing strategy, we're providing a balanced solution that addresses both income and growth objectives for investors."

The initial offerings of the ETFs have closed, and they will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange under their respective ticker symbols.

For more information on Mackenzie's investment solutions, please visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before

investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $227 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $287 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of July 31, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

