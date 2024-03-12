$100,000 prize to be used toward ski club initiatives and athlete development

TORONTO, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced that Équipe de Compétition Mont Adstock of Adstock, Quebec has won Mackenzie's fourth annual Top Peak ("Top Peak") ski contest. The $100,000 grand prize will be used to construct facilities and trails, and enhance racing infrastructure.

Mackenzie Top Peak celebrates and recognizes the most invested ski communities across Canada, seeking to identify one special ski community that exemplifies the Top Peak mantra: "Be Invested. On and Off the Hill." The winning team was determined by a combination of points accumulated throughout the season through social media challenges, online voting by the Canadian public, and a panel of judges representing Mackenzie and the ski community.

This season's contest encouraged ski communities to consider environmentally conscious upgrades for their ski hill by awarding bonus points for communities that can demonstrate how they are putting the planet first with projects to help their hill be more sustainable.

"It's been incredible to see our entire community come out to support our hill for Mackenzie Top Peak! With the $100,000 prize, our competition team will be able to continue developing athletes and help them achieve their dreams on the national scene, while inspiring future skiers," said Maguy Pomerleau, President, Équipe de Compétition Mont Adstock. "Thank you to Mackenzie Investments for putting on this wonderful contest and for being such a passionate supporter of ski in Canada!"

Teams representing Club de Ski Stoneham (Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury, QC) and Mount Washington Freestyle Ski Club (Mount Washington, BC) placed second and third, taking home $20,000 and $10,000, respectively.

"Congratulations to Équipe de Compétition Mont Adstock for their tremendous display of spirt which propelled them to being crowned this year's Mackenzie Top Peak champion," said Luke Gould, President and CEO, Mackenzie Investments. "I was truly inspired by the enthusiasm of ski clubs across Canada who came out to show how invested they are in their communities, and in the sport they love."

Last season's Top Peak contest was won by White Hills Resort in Clarenville, Newfoundland. White Hills used the $100,000 grand prize to improve their guest experience, attract more visitors to their community and grow the love for the sport across the region.

Mackenzie Investments is a proud and long-standing supporter of snow sports in Canada, with more than 30 years of investments in ski communities from across the country. Through partnerships with organizations that include Alpine Canada Alpin, Alpine Ontario Alpin, and Ski Quebec Alpin, Mackenzie champions ski athletes and helps new generations reach the podium through support for parents, coaches, ski clubs and mentorship programs.

To learn more about the 2024 Mackenzie Top Peak competition, please visit

http://www.mackenzietoppeak.ca.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $200.6 billion in assets under management as of February 29, 2024. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $247 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of February 29, 2024. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

For further information: Hilary Bassett, Mackenzie Investments, 416-951-7558, [email protected]; Kim Tran, Mackenzie Investments (Québec), 514-217-1684, [email protected]