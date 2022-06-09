Mackenzie Ivy boutique head Paul Musson to retire March 2023 and will remain as advisor and consultant to the team

Matt Moody, a 17-year Ivy team veteran, will take over lead responsibilities

TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the succession plan for Paul Musson, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Head of the Mackenzie Ivy Team ("Ivy Team" or "Team").

Mr. Musson will be retiring from the investment fund business in March 2023. He will continue to act as a Portfolio Manager on the Ivy Team until March, after which he will remain in an advisory and consulting role with the Mackenzie and Ivy Teams for a period of three years.

"We have been preparing for this day within the Ivy family by building a team of like-minded professionals over the past two decades," said Mr. Musson. "Each member of the team is dedicated to preserving those attributes that define the Ivy style."

Over the next few months Mr. Musson will transition his responsibilities as Head of the investment boutique to his colleague and protégé, Matt Moody, Vice President and Portfolio Manager. Mr. Moody currently co-leads several Ivy funds and will be promoted to Senior Vice President and Head of the Ivy Team, effective September 1, 2022.

"I'd like to congratulate Paul on a long and distinguished career, which includes over two decades at Mackenzie Investments, where his passion and devotion to the Ivy philosophy translated into great success for investors," said Lesley Marks, CIO of Equities, Mackenzie. "Paul's dedication to the long-term view and his ability to see the big picture were fundamental in delivering upon Ivy's objective of providing investors with a smooth investment journey and superior risk-adjusted performance over time. I look forward to working with Matt to continue to build on this momentum."

Mr. Moody, who is working closely with Mr. Musson to ensure a smooth transition, has more than 20 years of industry experience and has spent the last 17 years working at Mackenzie alongside Mr. Musson within the Ivy investment boutique.

"I'm excited and proud to accept this position and want to thank Paul for his mentorship and personal endorsement," said Mr. Moody. "Paul's vision and guidance have been instrumental in the Ivy Team's success, and it's an honour to carry on the Ivy philosophy. The Team is delighted to have Paul remain available to lend his expertise during this transition."

Mr. Moody also noted that he looks forward to continuing to work with the rest of the Ivy Team, including Portfolio Managers Adam Gofton, Graham Meagher, Jason Miller, James Morrison, Hussein Sunderji and Marlena Zabielska, who have each contributed to Ivy's distinctive style and approach and will remain focussed on delivering quality and performance to help Ivy fund investors reach their long-term goals.

As of March 31, 2023, Mr. Musson will no longer serve as Portfolio Manager on the following Ivy funds:

Mackenzie Ivy Foreign Equity Fund

Mackenzie Ivy Foreign Equity Currency Neutral Fund

Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Fund

Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Fund

Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Balanced Fund

Mackenzie Ivy European Fund

Mackenzie Ivy International Fund

Mackenzie Ivy International Fund II

Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF

"I'd like to thank everyone at Mackenzie for their support and belief in the Ivy Team during my years at the firm," said Mr. Musson. "And I can't think of a more ideal person to lead the Team than Matt, who I've collaborated with closely for many years and who has the experience and insights to ensure Ivy continues to deliver superior client outcomes over time. Although I look forward to winding down in retirement, my conviction in the Ivy philosophy will endure and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to support the vision and direction of the Team over the next few years."

