Mackenzie Investments Announces Final Year-End Reinvested Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

News provided by

Mackenzie Investments

Dec 23, 2020, 11:25 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the final year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Aequitas NEO Exchange ("NEO") for the 2020 tax year. Please note that this is an update to the estimated year-end reinvested distributions previously announced on December 11, 2020.

These are distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The record date for these distributions is December 31, 2020. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2020, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2021.

Details of the final per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker Symbol

Distribution per unit

NAVPU as at December 15, 2020

Currency

CUSIP

ISIN

Exchange

Mackenzie Core Plus Global Fixed Income ETF

MGB

0.34111

20.3269

CAD

55452P101

CA55452P1018

TSX

Mackenzie Unconstrained Bond ETF

MUB

0.09042

21.1002

CAD

55454N104

CA55454N1042

TSX

Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF

MFT

0.00000

18.8932

CAD

55453X103

CA55453X1033

TSX

Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF

MKB

0.47975

22.2632

CAD

55452R107

CA55452R1073

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF

MKC

0.00000

26.4877

CAD

55453L109

CA55453L1094

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF

MUS

0.99468

33.4411

CAD

55453M107

CA55453M1077

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Developed Europe Index ETF

MEU

0.00000

23.2925

CAD

55453P100

CA55453P1009

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Index ETF

MWD

0.00301

28.0361

CAD

55453N105

CA55453N1050

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index ETF

MEE

0.00000

26.3954

CAD

55453Q108

CA55453Q1081

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex North America Index ETF

MXU

0.01429

23.6378

CAD

55454L108

CA55454L1085

TSX

Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF

MHYB

0.00000

19.9384

CAD

55454M106

CA55454M1068

NEO

Mackenzie Global Leadership Impact ETF

MWMN

0.00000

37.938

CAD

55455D105

CA55455D1050

NEO

Mackenzie Portfolio Completion ETF

MPCF

0.00000

19.3224

CAD

55454D106

CA55454D1069

TSX

Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF

MIVG

0.01354

25.6345

CAD

55454E104

CA55454E1043

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Short Term Fixed Income ETF

MCSB

0.00000

20.5711

CAD

55452Q109

CA55452Q1090

TSX

Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF

QCH

0.00000

115.7778

CAD

55454U108

CA55454U1084

NEO

Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF

QCE

0.00000

105.9916

CAD

55454W104

CA55454W1041

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF

QCN

0.00000

106.5023

CAD

55453U109

CA55453U1093

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF

QUU

0.00000

137.6985

CAD

55454T101

CA55454T1012

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (USD)

QUU.U

0.00000

108.4543

USD

55454T200

CA55454T2002

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QAH

0.68997

128.3394

CAD

55455M105

CA55455M1059

TSX

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF

QDX

0.00000

99.3069

CAD

55455T100

CA55455T1003

TSX

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QDXH

0.00000

99.2073

CAD

55455Y109

CA55455Y1097

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

QBB

2.90082

108.4525

CAD

55452S105

CA55452S1056

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF

QSB

0.44090

103.6571

CAD

55453K101

CA55453K1012

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate Bond Index ETF

QCB

0.22508

107.1926

CAD

55454A102

CA55454A1021

NEO

Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QTIP

5.62280

108.0949

CAD

55456B108

CA55456B1085

NEO

Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUIG

1.87049

109.6751

CAD

55455H106

CA55455H1064

TSX

Mackenzie US High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QHY

0.00000

93.8695

CAD

55455K109

CA55455K1093

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF

QEBL

0.00000

97.6218

CAD

55455J102

CA55455J1021

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QEBH

0.00000

99.0393

CAD

55454J103

CA55455J1030

TSX

Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF

WSRI

0.47357

28.3792

CAD

94701L108

CA94701L1085

TSX

Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF

WSRD

0.55008

28.8336

CAD

94701J103

CA94701J1030

TSX

Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF

QRET

0.72555

106.6318

CAD

55454K100

CA55454K1003

TSX

Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF

QINF

0.09628

103.9904

CAD

554547109

CA5545471099

TSX

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF

MDVD

0.05107

19.969

CAD

554569103

CA5545691035

TSX

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (USD)

MDVD.U

0.03954

15.681

USD

554569202

CA5545692025

TSX

Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QDXB

0.80927

101.1105

CAD

55454P109

CA55454P1099

TSX

Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUB

1.72205

99.9853

CAD

554557108

CA5545571088

TSX

Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF

MGAB

0.06003

20.2244

CAD

554552208

CA5545522081

TSX

Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF

MBAL

0.09656

21.2163

CAD

554551101

CA5545511019

TSX

Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF

MCON

0.13562

20.8088

CAD

554567107

CA5545671078

TSX

Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF

MGRW

0.03223

21.6235

CAD

554570101

CA5545701016

TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com/etf.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $153 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2020. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $205 billion in total assets under management as of November 30, 2020. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

For further information: Rebecca Ellison, Mackenzie Investments,647-983-4963, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Mackenzie Investments