Mackenzie Investments Announces Final Year-End Reinvested Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the final year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Aequitas NEO Exchange ("NEO") for the 2020 tax year. Please note that this is an update to the estimated year-end reinvested distributions previously announced on December 11, 2020.

These are distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The record date for these distributions is December 31, 2020. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2020, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2021.

Details of the final per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker Symbol Distribution per unit NAVPU as at December 15, 2020 Currency CUSIP ISIN Exchange Mackenzie Core Plus Global Fixed Income ETF MGB 0.34111 20.3269 CAD 55452P101 CA55452P1018 TSX Mackenzie Unconstrained Bond ETF MUB 0.09042 21.1002 CAD 55454N104 CA55454N1042 TSX Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF MFT 0.00000 18.8932 CAD 55453X103 CA55453X1033 TSX Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF MKB 0.47975 22.2632 CAD 55452R107 CA55452R1073 TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF MKC 0.00000 26.4877 CAD 55453L109 CA55453L1094 TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF MUS 0.99468 33.4411 CAD 55453M107 CA55453M1077 TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Developed Europe Index ETF MEU 0.00000 23.2925 CAD 55453P100 CA55453P1009 TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Index ETF MWD 0.00301 28.0361 CAD 55453N105 CA55453N1050 TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index ETF MEE 0.00000 26.3954 CAD 55453Q108 CA55453Q1081 TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex North America Index ETF MXU 0.01429 23.6378 CAD 55454L108 CA55454L1085 TSX Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF MHYB 0.00000 19.9384 CAD 55454M106 CA55454M1068 NEO Mackenzie Global Leadership Impact ETF MWMN 0.00000 37.938 CAD 55455D105 CA55455D1050 NEO Mackenzie Portfolio Completion ETF MPCF 0.00000 19.3224 CAD 55454D106 CA55454D1069 TSX Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF MIVG 0.01354 25.6345 CAD 55454E104 CA55454E1043 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Short Term Fixed Income ETF MCSB 0.00000 20.5711 CAD 55452Q109 CA55452Q1090 TSX Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF QCH 0.00000 115.7778 CAD 55454U108 CA55454U1084 NEO Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF QCE 0.00000 105.9916 CAD 55454W104 CA55454W1041 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF QCN 0.00000 106.5023 CAD 55453U109 CA55453U1093 TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF QUU 0.00000 137.6985 CAD 55454T101 CA55454T1012 TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (USD) QUU.U 0.00000 108.4543 USD 55454T200 CA55454T2002 TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QAH 0.68997 128.3394 CAD 55455M105 CA55455M1059 TSX Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF QDX 0.00000 99.3069 CAD 55455T100 CA55455T1003 TSX Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QDXH 0.00000 99.2073 CAD 55455Y109 CA55455Y1097 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF QBB 2.90082 108.4525 CAD 55452S105 CA55452S1056 TSX Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF QSB 0.44090 103.6571 CAD 55453K101 CA55453K1012 TSX Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate Bond Index ETF QCB 0.22508 107.1926 CAD 55454A102 CA55454A1021 NEO Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QTIP 5.62280 108.0949 CAD 55456B108 CA55456B1085 NEO Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QUIG 1.87049 109.6751 CAD 55455H106 CA55455H1064 TSX Mackenzie US High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QHY 0.00000 93.8695 CAD 55455K109 CA55455K1093 TSX Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF QEBL 0.00000 97.6218 CAD 55455J102 CA55455J1021 TSX Mackenzie Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QEBH 0.00000 99.0393 CAD 55454J103 CA55455J1030 TSX Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF WSRI 0.47357 28.3792 CAD 94701L108 CA94701L1085 TSX Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF WSRD 0.55008 28.8336 CAD 94701J103 CA94701J1030 TSX Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF QRET 0.72555 106.6318 CAD 55454K100 CA55454K1003 TSX Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF QINF 0.09628 103.9904 CAD 554547109 CA5545471099 TSX Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF MDVD 0.05107 19.969 CAD 554569103 CA5545691035 TSX Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (USD) MDVD.U 0.03954 15.681 USD 554569202 CA5545692025 TSX Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QDXB 0.80927 101.1105 CAD 55454P109 CA55454P1099 TSX Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QUB 1.72205 99.9853 CAD 554557108 CA5545571088 TSX Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF MGAB 0.06003 20.2244 CAD 554552208 CA5545522081 TSX Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF MBAL 0.09656 21.2163 CAD 554551101 CA5545511019 TSX Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF MCON 0.13562 20.8088 CAD 554567107 CA5545671078 TSX Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF MGRW 0.03223 21.6235 CAD 554570101 CA5545701016 TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com/etf.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $153 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2020. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $205 billion in total assets under management as of November 30, 2020. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

For further information: Rebecca Ellison, Mackenzie Investments,647-983-4963, [email protected]