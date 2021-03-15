TORONTO, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced it is renaming Mackenzie Global Leadership Impact ETF ("the ETF"). The proposed change is as follows:

Current Name New Name Mackenzie Global Leadership Impact ETF (NEO: MWMN) Mackenzie Global Women's Leadership ETF (NEO: MWMN)

The change is being made to simplify the ETF's name and make it more relatable to all investors, as well as to better align with its core principles and investment objectives.

The investment objectives, strategies and ticker of the ETF will remain the same. This change is expected to be effective on or about the close of business on March 31st, 2021.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with approximately $187 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

