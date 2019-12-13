Mackenzie Investments Announces Estimated Year-End Reinvested Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - ­Mackenzie Investments today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Aequitas NEO Exchange ("NEO") for the 2019 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of November 25, 2019. The actual reinvested distributions may differ materially from these estimates.

These are estimated distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

Mackenzie Investments expects to announce the final year-end reinvested distribution amounts for its ETFs on or about December 23, 2019. The record date for these distributions is December 31, 2019. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2019, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2020.

Details of the estimated per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker Symbol Estimated

year-end

reinvested

distribution

per unit CUSIP ISIN Exchange Mackenzie Core Plus

Global Fixed Income ETF MGB 0.00000 55452P101 CA55452P1018 TSX Mackenzie Unconstrained Bond

ETF MUB 0.00000 55454N104 CA55454N1042 TSX Mackenzie Floating Rate

Income ETF MFT 0.00000 55453X103 CA55453X1033 TSX Mackenzie Core Plus

Canadian Fixed Income

ETF MKB 0.04268 55452R107 CA55452R1073 TSX Mackenzie Maximum

Diversification Canada

Index ETF MKC 0.19814 55453L109 CA55453L1094 TSX Mackenzie Maximum

Diversification US Index

ETF MUS 0.00000 55453M107 CA55453M1077 TSX Mackenzie Maximum

Diversification

Developed Europe Index

ETF MEU 0.00000 55453P100 CA55453P1009 TSX Mackenzie Maximum

Diversification All World

Developed Index ETF MWD 0.00000 55453N105 CA55453N1050 TSX Mackenzie Maximum

Diversification Emerging

Markets Index ETF MEE 0.00000 55453Q108 CA55453Q1081 TSX Mackenzie Maximum

Diversification All World

Developed ex North

America Index ETF MXU 0.00000 55454L108 CA55454L1085 TSX Mackenzie Global High

Yield Fixed Income ETF MHYB 0.00000 55454M106 CA5545M1068 NEO Mackenzie Global

Leadership Impact ETF MWMN 0.00000 55455D105 CA55455D1050 NEO Mackenzie Portfolio

Completion ETF MPCF 0.00000 55454D106 CA55454D1069 TSX Mackenzie Ivy Global

Equity ETF MIVG 0.22001 55454E104 CA55454E1043 TSX Mackenzie Canadian

Short Term Fixed

Income ETF MCSB 0.00217 55452Q109 CA55452Q1090 TSX Mackenzie China A-

Shares CSI 300 Index

ETF QCH 0.00000 55454U108 CA55454U1084 NEO Mackenzie Canadian

Large Cap Equity Index

ETF QCE 0.00000 55454W104 CA55454W1041 TSX Mackenzie Canadian

Equity Index ETF QCN 0.00000 55453U109 CA55453U1093 TSX Mackenzie US Large

Cap Equity Index ETF QUU 0.00000 55454T101 CA55454T1012 TSX Mackenzie US Large

Cap Equity Index ETF

(CAD-Hedged) QAH 0.00000 55455M105 CA55455M1059 TSX Mackenzie International

Equity Index ETF QDX 0.00000 55455T100 CA55455T1003 TSX Mackenzie International

Equity Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged) QDXH 1.86821 55455Y109 CA55455Y1097 TSX Mackenzie Canadian

Aggregate Bond Index

ETF QBB 0.84253 55452S105 CA55452S1056 TSX Mackenzie Canadian

Short-Term Bond Index

ETF QSB 1.29848 55453K101 CA55453K1012 TSX Mackenzie Canadian All

Corporate Bond Index

ETF QCB 1.01760 55454A102 CA55454A1021 NEO Mackenzie US TIPS

Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged) QTIP 0.00000 55456B108 CA55456B1085 NEO Mackenzie US

Investment Grade

Corporate Bond Index

ETF (CAD-Hedged) QUIG 0.00000 55455H106 CA55455H1064 TSX Mackenzie US High

Yield Bond Index ETF

(CAD-Hedged) QHY 0.00000 55455K109 CA55455K1093 TSX Mackenzie Emerging

Markets Local Currency

Bond Index ETF QEBL 0.00000 55455J102 CA55455J1021 TSX Mackenzie Emerging

Markets Bond Index ETF

(CAD-Hedged) QEBH 0.00000 55454J103 CA55455J1030 TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com/etf.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967 and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. With $140.2 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2019, Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $166.4 billion in total assets under management as of November 30, 2019. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

