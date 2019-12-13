Mackenzie Investments Announces Estimated Year-End Reinvested Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds Français

Dec 13, 2019, 15:04 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - ­Mackenzie Investments today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Aequitas NEO Exchange ("NEO") for the 2019 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of November 25, 2019. The actual reinvested distributions may differ materially from these estimates.

These are estimated distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

Mackenzie Investments expects to announce the final year-end reinvested distribution amounts for its ETFs on or about December 23, 2019. The record date for these distributions is December 31, 2019. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2019, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2020.

Details of the estimated per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker Symbol

Estimated
year-end
reinvested
distribution
per unit

CUSIP

ISIN

Exchange

Mackenzie Core Plus
Global Fixed Income ETF

MGB

0.00000

55452P101

CA55452P1018

TSX

Mackenzie Unconstrained Bond
ETF

MUB

0.00000

55454N104

CA55454N1042

TSX

Mackenzie Floating Rate
Income ETF

MFT

0.00000

55453X103

CA55453X1033

TSX

Mackenzie Core Plus
Canadian Fixed Income
ETF

MKB

0.04268

55452R107

CA55452R1073

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification Canada
Index ETF

MKC

0.19814

55453L109

CA55453L1094

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification US Index
ETF

MUS

0.00000

55453M107

CA55453M1077

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification
Developed Europe Index
ETF

MEU

0.00000

55453P100

CA55453P1009

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification All World
Developed Index ETF

MWD

0.00000

55453N105

CA55453N1050

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification Emerging
Markets Index ETF

MEE

0.00000

55453Q108

CA55453Q1081

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification All World
Developed ex North
America Index ETF

MXU

0.00000

55454L108

CA55454L1085

TSX

Mackenzie Global High
Yield Fixed Income ETF

MHYB

0.00000

55454M106

CA5545M1068

NEO

Mackenzie Global
Leadership Impact ETF

MWMN

0.00000

55455D105

CA55455D1050

NEO

Mackenzie Portfolio
Completion ETF

MPCF

0.00000

55454D106

CA55454D1069

TSX

Mackenzie Ivy Global
Equity ETF

MIVG

0.22001

55454E104

CA55454E1043

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Short Term Fixed
Income ETF

MCSB

0.00217

55452Q109

CA55452Q1090

TSX

Mackenzie China A-
Shares CSI 300 Index
ETF

QCH

0.00000

55454U108

CA55454U1084

NEO

Mackenzie Canadian
Large Cap Equity Index
ETF

QCE

0.00000

55454W104

CA55454W1041

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Equity Index ETF

QCN

0.00000

55453U109

CA55453U1093

TSX

Mackenzie US Large
Cap Equity Index ETF

QUU

0.00000

55454T101

CA55454T1012

TSX

Mackenzie US Large
Cap Equity Index ETF
(CAD-Hedged)

QAH

0.00000

55455M105

CA55455M1059

TSX

Mackenzie International
Equity Index ETF

QDX

0.00000

55455T100

CA55455T1003

TSX

Mackenzie International
Equity Index ETF (CAD-
Hedged)

QDXH

1.86821

55455Y109

CA55455Y1097

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Aggregate Bond Index
ETF

QBB

0.84253

55452S105

CA55452S1056

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Short-Term Bond Index
ETF

QSB

1.29848

55453K101

CA55453K1012

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian All
Corporate Bond Index
ETF

QCB

1.01760

55454A102

CA55454A1021

NEO

Mackenzie US TIPS
Index ETF (CAD-
Hedged)

QTIP

0.00000

55456B108

CA55456B1085

NEO

Mackenzie US
Investment Grade
Corporate Bond Index
ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUIG

0.00000

55455H106

CA55455H1064

TSX

Mackenzie US High
Yield Bond Index ETF
(CAD-Hedged)

QHY

0.00000

55455K109

CA55455K1093

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging
Markets Local Currency
Bond Index ETF

QEBL

0.00000

55455J102

CA55455J1021

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging
Markets Bond Index ETF
(CAD-Hedged)

QEBH

0.00000

55454J103

CA55455J1030

TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com/etf.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967 and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. With $140.2 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2019, Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $166.4 billion in total assets under management as of November 30, 2019. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

