Mackenzie Investments Announces Approval of Fund Merger

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the results of special meetings held Friday, January 17, 2020 where investors approved the following fund merger that will help streamline Mackenzie's product shelf and make it easier for investors to navigate:

Existing fund (terminating fund) To be merged into (continuing fund) Mackenzie Cundill US Class Mackenzie US Growth Class

The merger will take effect on or about February 7, 2020.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967 and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. With $140.1 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2019, Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with $166.8 billion in total assets under management as of December 31, 2019. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

