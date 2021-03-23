TORONTO, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Financial Corporation ("Mackenzie Investments" or "Mackenzie") and Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. ("CLIML") announced that investors approved the proposed fund reorganizations outlined below (each, a "Reorganization") at special meetings held earlier today.

The Reorganizations will result in investors who hold Canada Life series units of the applicable Mackenzie mutual funds (the "Funds") to be transitioned to corresponding and substantially similar mutual funds managed by CLIML.

These Reorganizations follow a larger set of transactions which occurred on December 31, 2020 whereby Mackenzie transitioned its responsibilities as manager and trustee of the Canada Life Mutual Funds (formerly the Quadrus Group of Funds) and the Canada Life Pathways Funds to CLIML. As a result of the Funds being offered under multiple prospectuses, the Reorganizations were scheduled at a later date.

Mackenzie Funds Canada Life Fund Reorganization Date Mackenzie US All Cap Growth Fund Canada Life US All Cap Growth Fund March 26, 2021 Mackenzie Ivy Foreign Equity Fund Canada Life Foreign Equity Fund April 16, 2021 Mackenzie Canadian Dividend Fund Canada Life Canadian Dividend Fund April 16, 2021 Mackenzie Canadian Growth Fund Canada Life Canadian Focused Growth Fund April 16, 2021 Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Fund Canada Life Global Balanced Fund April 16, 2021 Mackenzie Strategic Income Fund Canada Life Strategic Income Fund April 16, 2021 Mackenzie Floating Rate Income Fund Canada Life Floating Rate Income Fund April 16, 2021

The changes outlined above will have no impact on Mackenzie series investors.

For more information on the Reorganizations, please refer to the management information circular dated February 19, 2021, which is available on the Mackenzie and Canada Life websites and at www.sedar.com.

Becky Caissie, Mackenzie Investments, 647-969-3431; Liz Kulyk, Canada Life, 204-391-8515