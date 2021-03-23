Mackenzie Investments and Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. Announce Special Meetings Results for Proposed Fund Reorganizations Français

Mackenzie Investments

Mar 23, 2021, 09:00 ET

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Financial Corporation ("Mackenzie Investments" or "Mackenzie") and Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. ("CLIML") announced that investors approved the proposed fund reorganizations outlined below (each, a "Reorganization") at special meetings held earlier today.

The Reorganizations will result in investors who hold Canada Life series units of the applicable Mackenzie mutual funds (the "Funds") to be transitioned to corresponding and substantially similar mutual funds managed by CLIML.

These Reorganizations follow a larger set of transactions which occurred on December 31, 2020 whereby Mackenzie transitioned its responsibilities as manager and trustee of the Canada Life Mutual Funds (formerly the Quadrus Group of Funds) and the Canada Life Pathways Funds to CLIML. As a result of the Funds being offered under multiple prospectuses, the Reorganizations were scheduled at a later date. 

Mackenzie Funds

 

Canada Life Fund

Reorganization Date

Mackenzie US All Cap Growth Fund

 

Canada Life US All Cap Growth Fund

March 26, 2021

Mackenzie Ivy Foreign Equity Fund

 

Canada Life Foreign Equity Fund

April 16, 2021

Mackenzie Canadian Dividend Fund

 

Canada Life Canadian Dividend Fund

April 16, 2021

Mackenzie Canadian Growth Fund

 

Canada Life Canadian Focused Growth Fund

April 16, 2021

Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Fund

 

Canada Life Global Balanced Fund

April 16, 2021

Mackenzie Strategic Income Fund

 

Canada Life Strategic Income Fund

April 16, 2021

Mackenzie Floating Rate Income Fund

 

Canada Life Floating Rate Income Fund

April 16, 2021

The changes outlined above will have no impact on Mackenzie series investors. 

For more information on the Reorganizations, please refer to the management information circular dated February 19, 2021, which is available on the Mackenzie and Canada Life websites and at www.sedar.com.

About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with approximately $187 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

About Canada Life Investment Management Ltd.
CLIML is the fund management subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company, a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For more than 170 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.

As of January 1, 2020, Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life became one company – Canada Life, and today, we proudly serve more than 13 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

For further information: Becky Caissie, Mackenzie Investments, 647-969-3431, [email protected]; Liz Kulyk, Canada Life, 204-391-8515, [email protected]

