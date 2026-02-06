TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced that they have been recognized with twelve 2025 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards. These prestigious awards are presented each year to Canadian investment funds that achieve consistently high FundGrade® scores throughout the calendar year.

"We're proud to once again be recognized for our fund performance by Fundata," said Luke Gould, President and CEO, Mackenzie Investments. "I'd like to thank our talented group of investment management professionals for their ongoing commitment to providing Canadian investors with innovative solutions that deliver strong performance."

The following Mackenzie Funds and ETFs were recognized by Fundata for their outstanding investment performance in 2025:

*Note that this Mackenzie segregated fund is currently closed to new investors

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $244 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $310 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of December 31, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

About Fundata Canada Inc

Fundata Canada Inc. has been providing data aggregation and dissemination services to the Canadian media and financial marketplace since 1987. Fundata is a major provider in the distribution of fund and stock information in Canada.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+ Rating

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

Mackenzie GQE Emerging Markets Fund Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the Emerging Markets Equity category out of a total of 73 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 28.7% (1 year), 20.2% (3 years), 8.9% (5 years) and 6.9% (since inception- June 2018).



Mackenzie Enhanced Global Balanced Fund Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the Global Neutral Balanced category out of a total of 226 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 6.6% (1 year), 12.2% (3 years) and 3.9% (since inception- November 2021).



Mackenzie Focus Segregated Fund was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the Global Equity category out of a total of 141 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 20.4% (1 year), 23.7% (3 years), 14.8% (5 years), 9.1% (10 years) and 4.3% (since inception- September 1999).



Mackenzie Global Resource Fund Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the Natural Resources Equity category out of a total of 27 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 44.9% (1 year), 19.0% (3 years), 23.5% (5 years), 13.0% (10 years) and 9.0% (since inception- January 1978).



Mackenzie Precious Metals Fund Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the Precious Metals Equity category out of a total of 18 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 172.9% (1 year), 53.9% (3 years), 25.5% (5 years), 26.2% (10 years) and 14.4% (since inception- October 2000).



Mackenzie US All Cap Growth Fund Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the U.S. Equity category out of a total of 256 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 5.8% (1 year), 27.7% (3 years), 12.4% (5 years), 15.2% (10 years) and 10.7% (since inception- January 1995).



Mackenzie Canadian Strategic Fixed Income ETF (MKB) was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the Canadian Fixed Income category out of a total of 110 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 2.9% (1 year), 4.7% (3 years), -0.1% (5 years) and 2.3% (since inception- April 2016).



Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF (MBAL) was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the Global Neutral Balanced category out of a total of 226 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 14.0% (1 year), 14.6% (3 years), 8.2% (5 years) and 9.0% (since inception- September 2020).



Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF (MCON) was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the Global Fixed Income Balanced category out of a total of 136 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 10.2% (1 year), 11.1% (3 years), 5.3% (5 years) and 5.8% (since inception- September 2020).



Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF (MGRW) was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the Global Equity Balanced category out of a total of 190 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 17.7% (1 year), 18.1% (3 years), 11.2% (5 years) and 12.1% (since inception- September 2020).



Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF (QINF) was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the Global Infrastructure Equity category out of a total of 30 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 15.6% (1 year), 13.9% (3 years), 11.9% (5 years) and 12.2% (since inception- September 2020).



Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (QUU) was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the U.S. Equity category out of a total of 256 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 12.7% (1 year), 23.9% (3 years), 15.5% (5 years) and 14.9% (since inception- January 2018).



Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments and Exchange-Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns as of December 31, 2025, including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and does not take into account sales, redemption, distribution, or optional charges or income taxes payable by any security holder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds and Exchanged-Traded Funds are not guaranteed, values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

