Mackenzie Global Value ETF and Mackenzie US Value ETF capture compelling opportunities in undervalued quality companies

Mackenzie GQE Global Balanced ETF offers both equity and fixed income exposure in one investment vehicle

Mackenzie US All Cap Growth ETF seeks valuable opportunities in diverse U.S. sectors

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the launch of four new exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"), listed below. They build on established mutual fund strategies seeking to deliver innovative ETF solutions that offer durable growth and disciplined value opportunities, helping investors construct diversified portfolios that balance stability and growth.

ETF Name TSX Symbol Management Fee Mackenzie Global Value ETF MAGV 0.80 % Mackenzie US Value ETF MAUV 0.80 % Mackenzie GQE Global Balanced ETF MBQG 0.70 % Mackenzie US All Cap Growth ETF MAUG 0.80 %

Mackenzie Global Value ETF (TSX: MAGV)

Mackenzie Global Value ETF, sub-advised by Barrow Hanley Global Investors ("Barrow Hanley"), uncovers high-potential opportunities that may be missed by conventional strategies across developed and emerging markets. Barrow Hanley's investment experience spans over four decades, and this ETF leverages the firm's traditional value philosophy and disciplined process to offer investors exposure to stocks that the team believes are trading below value, with potential for growth.

Mackenzie US Value ETF (TSX: MAUV)

Mackenzie US Value ETF, sub-advised by Putnam Investments ("Putnam"), targets high-quality U.S. companies with strong cash flows and attractive valuations to capitalize on pricing inefficiencies and uncover return potential. Leveraging over 25 years of experience, Putnam applies a disciplined value-investing process that aims to identify quality opportunities in various market environments.

"We believe the current economic environment presents compelling opportunities for value investing, and both MAGV and MAUV provide access to seasoned teams with decades of investment expertise," said Prerna Mathews, Vice President, Product Innovation and Development, Mackenzie Investments. "These two ETFs employ disciplined, valuation-driven approaches that seek to uncover quality opportunities and provide investors with a strong addition to their portfolios."

Mackenzie GQE Global Balanced ETF (TSX: MBQG)

Managed by the Mackenzie Multi-Asset Strategies Team, the Mackenzie GQE Global Balanced ETF offers investors a single solution that invests in underlying ETFs, leveraging the expertise of Mackenzie's Global Quantitative Equity team combined with diversified fixed income exposure across developed and emerging markets.

Mackenzie US All Cap Growth ETF (TSX: MAUG)

Mackenzie US All Cap Growth ETF, sub-advised by Putnam Investments, seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in U.S. companies that exhibit potential for above average growth and seek to outperform in a variety of economic environments. For Canadian investors concentrated in domestic sectors, MAUG can provide valuable diversification through exposure to several growth sectors, including technology, industrials, health care and consumer discretionary. The strategy combines top-down investment themes with fundamental research to identify companies that can benefit from long-term growth trends.

"Both MBQG and MAUG aim to address the evolving needs of modern portfolios by leveraging Mackenzie's active management capabilities amid the rise of active ETFs" explained Ms. Mathews. "These solutions can offer investors an opportunity that build on the existing strategies and unique offerings from our skilled teams and sub-advisor partners."

The initial offerings of the ETFs have closed, and they will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange under their respective ticker symbols.

For more information on Mackenzie's investment solutions, please visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $246 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2026. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $316 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of January 31, 2026. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

