MACKENZIE FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS CLASS ACTION

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - A national class action has been commenced against MacKenzie Financial Corporation and InvestorCOM Inc. on behalf of all Canadians whose personal information and social insurance numbers were compromised in the data breach. Court File No. VLC-S-S-238293.

The claim alleges that cybercriminals accessed and stole information from the servers of InvestorCOM about customers of MacKenzie including social insurance numbers (SIN) of thousands of customers, along with their MacKenzie account numbers, names, and addresses. The data was supplied to InvestorCOM by MacKenzie and then stored in the databases of its GoAnywhere software. The claim further alleges that the stolen information is highly sensitive and in the wrong hands it can be used to commit identity fraud or cause damage to individuals' credit reputation.

To register with Charney Lawyers please go to https://www.charneylawyers.com/MacKenzie-class-action or email [email protected].

