"With the 2026 Lynx models, you'll see evidence of our dedication to bringing both new, innovative ideas and our constant improvement strategy - which has led to market leadership in Scandinavia, and is now taking hold in North America," stated Hannu Härkönen, Global Product Manager, Lynx Snowmobiles. "From big things like redesigning Commander and Shredder models to smaller ones that solve irritants like the flippable snow flap, we make sure to bring the best performance in all aspects to the market."

The Commander RE gets the most up-to-date Radien² chassis with LED lighting, cutting edge styling and the 10.25-inch Touchscreen Display that includes Group Ride functionality in North America without a cell phone or network connection. More new components to boost the 'go anywhere performance' include a 4-piston brake system, new arched A-Arms, heated seat and flippable snow flap that stays out of the way when reversing. The leading crossover sled in Europe is ready to show North Americans what they've been missing.

Shredder models enter 2026 with a multitude of changes targeting even more deep snow capability with the renowned 'Built Tough' Lynx DNA. The chassis gets a shorter tapered tunnel, shorter heat exchangers and elevated, reshaped running boards that all add up to less weight. The reworked PPS³-DS rear suspension uses a new rail profile and new geometry for improved sidehilling characteristics, while lighter and narrower Blade DSS skis, new LFS-DS front suspension and Twin Link steering give riders more control in all situations. Even with all these significant changes, riders can still count on premium features like the best Kashima Coated KYB shocks packages to be offered on Lynx Shredder RE and DS models.

Toughness, durability and performance are at the core of every Lynx snowmobile. The Core package is what Lynx delivers from the start - it includes high-quality KYB shocks, coil over springs that offer long life and less weight, backup rewind starters and reliable fuel efficient Rotax engines. The performance features like legendary suspension designs and ergonomics for active riding are all there too, so calling this 'standard' just doesn't fit. For 2026, this package is now available on all Lynx models with the same Sisu spirit, at an affordable price.

The connected experience jumps another level as any model equipped with the 10.25-inch Touchscreen Display adds Group Ride functionality in North America. This allows riders to track their friends without a cell phone or a network connection in addition to seeing embedded topographical maps and snowmobile trails,* and using breadcrumb tracking to find their way home. Using the BRP GO! app takes it another step with an even richer experience and more functionality, such as turn-by-turn navigation.

More key changes for the 2026 Lynx lineup include the Brutal RE moving to the Radien² platform with powerful LED lights, new aggressive deep snow style running boards giving riders more foot traction and a 4-piston brake system for extra stopping power. The Rave RE adds a new LFS-R front suspension giving more capacity and stability that adds confidence. It also comes with a black color option and the added choice of the Rotax 850 E-TEC Turbo R with its 180 horsepower. Finally, the Xterrain adds choices with the availability of a Limited package offering more comfort, the 10.25-inch Touchscreen Display, a passenger kit, and Rotax 600R E-TEC and 900 ACE Turbo engine options.

See all the 'Built Tough' Lynx snowmobiles at brplynx.com

*In regions where supported

