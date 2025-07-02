The Corporation's global initiative continues to create meaningful impact in the fight against bullying.

VALCOURT, QC, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO) (NASDAQ:DOOO) is proud to celebrate the third anniversary of its global community engagement program, Ride Out Intimidation. Since its launch in 2022, BRP has invested over CAD $10 million in charitable contributions to help build a world where everyone feels safe and respected. Bullying is a global issue, affecting 1 in 5 school-aged children and nearly 40% of working professionals*. BRP chose to act.

BRP Marks 3 Years of Riding Out Intimidation with $10M+ Invested in the Cause.

"We didn't select this cause lightly," said Elise Auvachez Millot, Vice-President, Public Affairs, Government Relations and Corporate Sustainability at BRP. "It was the result of a thorough evaluation in which we assessed dozens of social issues. We wanted a cause that was globally relevant, aligned with our values and where our investment and commitment could be meaningful and truly move the needle."

Over the past three years, BRP has teamed up with more than 35 organizations in 12 countries including Fondation CHU Sainte-Justine (Canada), Bully Zero (Australia), The Polar Academy (United Kingdom), Dare to Care (Canada), the Fundación Nemi A.C. (Mexico) and the World Anti-Bullying Forum. BRP also joined forces with a variety of ambassadors, such as Bikers Against Bullies Worldwide to take a stand against bullying. Since February 2024, these initiatives have reached more than 385,000 people and helped fight intimidation in 973 schools, workplaces and institutions.

A major moment each year is Yellow Day, BRP's global awareness event that rallies employees, dealers, ambassadors and partners. Held on February 13, 2025, this year's third edition saw a great show of solidarity with more than 3,650 employees, 55 dealers, 37 ambassadors, 33 agencies and suppliers, and 25 communities, all wearing yellow and taking a stand against intimidation across social media. The fourth edition of Yellow Day will be held on November 21, 2025.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$7.8 billion from over 130 countries and employed approximately 16,500 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2025.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.

For media enquiries: Stephanie Giroux, Media Relations, [email protected]