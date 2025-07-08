VALCOURT, QC, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement whereby members of the Marcott family, owners of Bentley Pontoons, will be acquiring Manitou assets in Lansing, Michigan. This transaction comes on the heels of BRP's decision to sell its Marine businesses to double down on its core Powersports activities, enhancing its position for long-term success.

"Today marks another key step in our process to sell our Marine businesses. I am proud of the strong foundation we have built for Manitou and I sincerely thank all employees and dealers for their commitment and resilience over the years. I wish them the very best in this next journey," said José Boisjoli, President and CEO of BRP.

With a proven track record in the pontoon industry and deep understanding of the business, the Marcott family is excited about this new chapter:

"We are committed to ensuring the continuity of the Manitou brand and we intend to further its reputation for performance, quality and service within the industry, while continuing to support dealers' needs and success," said Dennis Marcott. "We will keep building Manitou boats in the existing Lansing facility, and are looking forward to welcoming talented employees as part of the team."

This transaction is expected to close during BRP's third quarter of Fiscal 2026. Until then, BRP and the Marcott family will work in collaboration to ensure a smooth and successful transition for all parties involved.

This announcement follows the sale of Alumacraft, which was finalized during the second quarter of BRP's Fiscal 2026 as expected, and the agreement for the sale of the Telwater business, still subject to certain customary closing conditions.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information included in this release, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the completion of the transaction, the anticipated benefits associated with the completion of this transaction, the closing date of the acquisition and the business and strategic plans of BRP and its subsidiaries, and other statements that are not historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terminology such as "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "committed", "forecasts", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "outlook", "predicts", "projects", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases. Forward looking statements, by their very nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, both general and specific. BRP cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance of BRP and its subsidiaries and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results or performance of BRP to be materially different from the outlook or any future results or performance implied by such statements. Further details and descriptions of these and other factors are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" of BRP's management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended on January 31, 2025.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$7.8 billion from over 130 countries and employed approximately 16,500 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2025.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.

Media Requests: Emilie Proulx, BRP, Media Relations, [email protected]; Investors Relations. Philippe Deschênes, BRP, Investors Relations, 450.532.6462, [email protected]; Dennis Marcott, Manager and member of the Marcott family, [email protected]