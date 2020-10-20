LuxuryHomes.com Selects RESAAS Premium for its 2,000 Realtor Clients

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce it has signed a subscription agreement with LuxuryHomes.com, a leading real estate search portal focused exclusively on luxury listings over $1,000,000.

Over 2,000 Realtor clients advertise their properties for sale on LuxuryHomes.com. Listings are predominantly from North America, but also include Mexico, Monaco, Singapore, and many islands throughout the Caribbean.

Under the terms of the agreement, signed on October 16, 2020, LuxuryHomes.com Realtor clients will gain access to RESAAS Premium, the $50 per month subscription.

"LuxuryHomes.com is the number one ranking independent luxury real estate search portal in North America," said Keith Griechen, Vice President of LuxuryHomes.com. "Partnering with RESAAS will allow us to provide our luxury Realtor clients with a great additional benefit to secure new referral business. RESAAS Premium will ensure LuxuryHomes.com Realtors secure more referrals and leads in their respective markets."

"There has been a surge of luxury listings come to the market this summer, most of which LuxuryHomes.com is marketing. Connecting all these luxury agents to RESAAS Premium will put their luxury listings on the global stage," said Tom Rossiter, CEO at RESAAS. "RESAAS is actively working with major real estate search portals. LuxuryHomes.com is the leader in independent luxury website marketing. We are proud to bring the popular RESAAS Premium subscription to their growing roster of thousands of luxury Realtor clients."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

For further information: Don Mosher, RESAAS Services Inc., Tel: +1 (604) 617-5448 Email: [email protected]