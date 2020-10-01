Luxury Realty Selects RESAAS Ultimate

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce it has signed a subscription agreement with Luxury Realty, an ultra-luxury real estate organization.

Luxury Realty (www.LuxuryRealty.com) is an exclusive network of luxury real estate associates throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Cayman Islands. Currently over 100 luxury agents have been accepted into the Luxury Realty network, representing the top agent in each major North American market.

Under the terms of the agreement, signed on September 30, 2020, all Luxury Realty members will be subscribed to RESAAS Ultimate, the new $99 per month subscription announced by RESAAS on September 30, 2020.

"Luxury Realty was born out of demand from REALTORS® that operate at the highest levels of luxury real estate. Affiliation is by invitation-only, allowing just one broker per area to ensure exclusivity," said Ian MacLeod, President of Luxury Realty, which is owned and operated by LuxuryHomes.com, the leading real estate search portal for properties listed over $1,000,000 in the United States.

"Partnering with RESAAS will allow us to provide our top producing agents with a private transaction room inside RESAAS. They will all become paying members of RESAAS Ultimate, ensuring Luxury Realty agents secure referrals and leads in their respective markets" said MacLeod.

"RESAAS was built for the entire real estate industry and designed to enable the full spectrum of agents to succeed," said Tom Rossiter, CEO at RESAAS. "In this case, Luxury Realty is looking to empower their top-producing luxury agents to secure more referrals and leads from qualified sources. The RESAAS Ultimate subscription was built for this, and will bring tremendous value to Luxury Realty's growing roster of elite agents."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

For further information: Don Mosher, RESAAS Services Inc., Tel: +1 (604) 617-5448, Email: [email protected]