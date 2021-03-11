Luxury Park City Brokerage Selects RESAAS

VANCOUVER, BC, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce a leading global real estate brokerage in Park City, UT has selected RESAAS to enhance its international marketing and referral business.

The Agency is a full-service, luxury real estate brokerage, with 22 offices spanning the United States, Canada, Mexico and Caribbean. It has over 700 agents.

"The desirable international destination of Park City, Utah has seen unprecedented demand over the past 12 months. Local inventory is at record lows," said Mike Mazzone, Managing Partner of The Agency in Park City. "As a progressive real estate brokerage, The Agency always finds ways to service our clients' needs. When supply is short, we look outside our market to find second-home owners locally. RESAAS provides unrivalled collaboration across the entire real estate industry, allowing us to reach Agents, Brokers and their Clients globally. We are excited to expand our global presence and reach new Clients thanks to the RESAAS ecosystem."

"Unique RESAAS referral data shows sustained real estate demand in destination locations, specifically developed ski resorts and vacation home areas. RESAAS referral data allows progressive real estate companies to react and plan to capitalize on market trends," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "The Agency have consistently set records, won awards and garnered international recognition. We are proud to welcome their progressive Park City brokerage, one of the leading luxury real estate brands in Utah, to the RESAAS Platform."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

For further information: Don Mosher, RESAAS Services Inc., Tel: +1 (604) 617-5448, Email: [email protected]

