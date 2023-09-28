Luxury Lifestyle Resort Friday Harbour Wraps Another Epic Summer Season

SUMMER SPOTLIGHT: ACTIVATIONS & ACCOLADES

The summertime vibe on resort began on a high note during the Victoria Day long weekend with the opening of CIBC Pier and the "Soundtrack of Summer," featuring an exciting line-up of bands and DJ performances.

June marked the return of a Luxury Car Show for Father's Day and specialty events for families, including fireworks and celebrations over Canada Day weekend. Throughout the summer, guests enjoyed inspired programming, including the launch of "The Market," a vibrant outdoor marketplace with curated local vendors. Guests also enjoyed exceptional dining experiences, including elevated everyday dining at Lake Club Restaurant and stunning lakefront views at Beach Club.

In July, the resort welcomed two brand new activations: Cars & Jazz and Salsa Night at CIBC Pier. Cars & Jazz featured super, exotic, and high-end sports cars blended with electro jazz, while Salsa Night at CIBC Pier included special live performances, dancing, salsa, and bachata lessons.

August marked the return of the highly anticipated Fashion Collective Series in partnership with the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards (CAFA). Celebrating Canadian fashion talent, this signature open-air fashion show and marketplace has swiftly become the event of the summer. Notable brands in attendance this year included: BALESSA, Bustle, SHAN, Steven LeJambe, Revelle, Kaela Kay, Tilley, The Source, ai, Bedi, Rita Tesolin, Cake Eyewear, Cyntia Miglio Design, and Easy Mondays. A portion of event proceeds were donated to Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie in support of their mission to empower women and non-binary individuals to achieve economic independence.

Throughout the summer, Beach Club After Dark provided guests with the perfect opportunity to keep the party going and enjoy popular theme nights, such as Bombay Nights, Country Mix, and Dulce Vida.

The Nest, Friday Harbour's award-winning, semi-private golf course, rose to the #37 spot on SCORE Golf's 2023 Best Golf Courses in Canada.

Earlier this year, Friday Harbour welcomed students from the South Simcoe District School Board (SCDSB) to participate in a new partnership aimed at expanding the reach of the "Be Our Guest" hospitality co-op program. Be Our Guest was created to inspire the next generation of industry leaders and provide invaluable access into the exciting world of hospitality and tourism. Students who completed this year's program, the first of its kind in South Simcoe Region, enjoyed recognition at a special ceremony held at Lake Club prior to the summer break.

"Our vision has always been to create a world-class resort, community and sought after destination," said Friday Harbour CEO Hani Roustom, "While Friday Harbour continues to be a destination for all-seasons, the summertime vibe on resort this year was truly spectacular, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to experience our exciting plans for the fall and winter."

NEXT UP AT FRIDAY HARBOUR

Fall events at Friday Harbour include the tastes and sounds of Bavaria at Harbourfest and Halloween fun for all to enjoy with the Hallowalk, a haunted trail experience, and "Trick or Treat on the Promenade" – a beloved community event.

Stay up to date on all Friday Harbour happenings: https://www.fridayharbour.com/events.

ABOUT FRIDAY HARBOUR ™

Canada's upscale lifestyle resort community and all-seasons destination. Friday Harbour provides superior facilities, modern design, and world-class experiences for homeowners, guests, and visitors alike. Set on the shores of Lake Simcoe, about an hour's drive from Toronto, this stunning waterside community offers a unique blend of urban energy and natural tranquility.

Learn more at https://www.fridayharbour.com

