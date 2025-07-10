Celebrating the Spirit of Canadian Fashion: Friday Harbour and CAFA Unveil the Fifth Edition of the Fashion Collective Series

INNISFIL, ON, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Friday Harbour is pleased to announce the return of the Fashion Collective Series, presented in partnership with the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards (CAFA), and with FASHION Magazine as the official media partner. Marking a milestone year, this signature summer event returns to celebrate Canadian fashion, creativity, and refined summer style.

The centerpiece of this year's programming is the open-air runway show, taking place Saturday, August 9, at CIBC Pier. Set against the natural beauty of Lake Simcoe, the show offers an immersive experience and a striking setting to showcase Canadian fashion designers and retailers.

The Fashion Collective Series has become a highly anticipated summer event, attracting insiders, tastemakers, and style enthusiasts alike. This year, Friday Harbour has curated a single weekend of programming from August 8–10, elevating the calibre of talent and production the Fashion Collective is known for, with even greater intensity, energy, and cohesion.

An Iconic Stage for Canadian Talent

Once again, the runway will spotlight standout presentations from acclaimed Canadian designers, including David Dixon, Frascara, Revelle, Rock N Karma, Michel's Bespoke, Tilley, Alan Anderson and more. With high production value, professional styling, and live entertainment, the show promises a dynamic and memorable fashion experience that captures the spirit of summer at Friday Harbour.

"From the beginning, Friday Harbour has proudly supported Canadian creativity," said Hani Roustom, CEO of Friday Harbour. "This year represents an exciting evolution. At a time when celebrating homegrown talent matters more than ever, we're proud to lean in and spotlight these talents."

A Weekend of Style and Celebration

Beyond the runway, the Fashion Collective Series includes:

A curated pop-up retail Market featuring Canadian fashion and accessory brands along Friday Harbour's shoppable promenade

Live musical performances and entertainment designed to complement the weekend's vibrant energy

A pre-show dinner at Beach Club Restaurant

Friday Harbour's award-winning amenities, restaurants, and outdoor lifestyle experiences

"In a world that's rapidly changing, fashion continues to unite us," said Vicky Milner, President of CAFA. "Friday Harbour has created something truly special, a unique platform that celebrates Canadian fashion in a beautiful and engaging way. The fifth year of the Fashion Collective is a true commemoration, and we're honoured to continue building it together."

Show Details

The Fashion Collective Series is open to the public. The retail Market will run daily along the promenade. The runway show, scheduled on Saturday, August 9, is a ticketed event.

For tickets, hours of operation, and further event details, please visit FridayHarbour.com/Events.

Location: Friday Harbour, 3999 Friday Drive, Innisfil, ON

About Friday Harbour

Canada's luxury lifestyle resort community and all seasons destination. Friday Harbour provides superior facilities, modern design, and world-class experiences for homeowners, guests, and visitors alike. Set on the shores of Lake Simcoe, about an hour's drive from Toronto, this stunning waterside community offers a unique blend of urban energy and natural tranquility.

Learn more at fridayharbour.com.

About CAFA

CAFA was created to celebrate outstanding achievement and emerging talent in the Canadian fashion industry. Mandated to grow a stronger appreciation of Canadian talent both at home and abroad, the goal of CAFA as a national platform is to foster the next generation of Canadian talent through annual awards shows and year-round economic development initiatives. Honouring established and emerging designers, models, image makers, stylists, beauty artists and influencers, the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards has established itself as a premier event in the Canadian fashion industry.

Learn more at cafawards.ca.

