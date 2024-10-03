Friday Harbour Resort Celebrates Another Extraordinary Summer Season

Set on the shores of Lake Simcoe in Innisfil, ON, Friday Harbour provides a wide range of amenities and memorable experiences for guests and homeowners. About an hour North of Toronto, the resort is becoming the go-to destination for those seeking a summer getaway that blends the natural beauty of Canada's cottage country with vibrant urban energy.

SUMMER'S HOTTEST HIGHLIGHTS

Friday Harbour Resort kicked off the season with an extraordinary celebration on Victoria Day weekend. This included the seasonal re-opening of CIBC Pier, the resort's 'Soundtrack of Summer,' an annual line-up of high-energy live music and DJ performances.

All summer long, the Resort offered immersive programming, including the return of "The Market," a vibrant outdoor marketplace with curated local vendors, and Beach Club After Dark, a late-night dance party. As Friday Harbour's destination dining scene continues to grow, guests enjoyed Lake Club's Le Bon Brunch; fresh Mediterranean dishes with stunning lakeside views at Beach Club; and casual dining at the newly renovated Nest Clubhouse.

This year, The Nest ranked in the top sixth percentile of golf courses in Canada, and maintained its Audubon International Signature Sanctuary status. Friday Harbour's Marina, which welcomed visitors to the resort by lake all season, also maintained its Clean Marine certification, a designation protecting Ontario's waterways.

June marked Father's Day weekend, which included luxury and exotic cars on display, live music, and family fun. In July, the resort hosted specialty events for all to enjoy, including the popular Cars & Jazz event, fireworks, and celebrations over Canada Day Weekend.

August saw the much-anticipated return of the Fashion Collective Series, held in partnership with Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards (CAFA) and FASHION Magazine, the media partner for this year's event.

Friday Harbour's iconic CIBC Pier was transformed into an open runway, where notable Canadian designers, including House of Gallagher, Narces, and Hilary MacMillan showcased the season's hottest looks. A pop-up retail market featured stylish apparel and accessories. This year, a portion of the show's ticket sales were donated to the Toronto Fashion Incubator (TFI), a non-profit organization that provides early to mid-stage entrepreneurs access to resources, helping them achieve and sustain success in the fashion industry.

"We continue to build a world-class resort and premier destination that is centred in community," said Friday Harbour CEO Hani Roustom. "Every year, we create more reasons to visit, and this summer's vibrant atmosphere was truly exceptional. The future is bright, and we look forward to our exciting fall and winter offerings."

ON DECK AT FRIDAY HARBOUR

This fall, experience the excitement of Hallowalk, a haunted trail experience at the Nature Preserve, and 'Trick or Treat the Promenade,' a beloved community event. Guests can also explore exclusive fall packages for Lake Simcoe Stays, Friday Harbour's suite rental program, at www.lakesimcoestays.com.

To stay up to date on all Friday Harbour happenings, visit www.fridayharbour.com/events.

ABOUT FRIDAY HARBOUR ™

Canada's luxury lifestyle resort community and all-seasons destination. Friday Harbour provides superior facilities, modern design, and world-class experiences for homeowners, guests, and visitors alike. Set on the shores of Lake Simcoe, about an hour's drive from Toronto, this stunning waterside community offers a unique blend of urban energy and natural tranquility.

Learn more at www.fridayharbour.com

