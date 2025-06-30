Red. White. Bold: Friday Harbour Showcases Artfully Reimagined Bentley Bentayga by Peter Triantos for Canada Day

INNISFIL, ON, June 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Friday Harbour, Canada's premier luxury lifestyle resort community, showcased its Canada Day festivities with Canvas in Motion—a bold artistic collaboration with internationally acclaimed Canadian artist Peter Triantos, Grand Touring Automobiles and Bentley Toronto.

The custom Bentley Bentayga, transformed by artist Peter Triantos into a vibrant, mobile canvas, debuted at Friday Harbour’s “Canvas in Motion” event celebrating Canada Day. (CNW Group/Friday Harbour Resort) Artist Peter Triantos adds final touches to his custom-painted Bentley Bentayga at Friday Harbour’s Canada Day “Canvas in Motion” showcase, an exciting fusion of automotive design and contemporary art. (CNW Group/Friday Harbour Resort)

Unveiled on Saturday, June 28, at the picturesque CIBC Pier, the event featured the exclusive debut of a custom Bentley Bentayga transformed by Triantos into a vibrant, mobile work of art. This marked Friday Harbour's first-ever contemporary live art activation, setting the tone for a summer of unforgettable experiences.

"At Friday Harbour, we proudly celebrate the creativity and spirit of Canadian talent by curating unique experiences that showcase the best of our country's art and culture," says Hani Roustom, CEO, Friday Harbour Resort.

Known for his electrifying 'Jelly Bean' and 'Abstract Expressionism' series, Triantos brought his signature aesthetic to this one-of-a-kind project.

"Creating this piece at Friday Harbour was an incredible experience," said Peter Triantos. "Art should surprise, delight, and inspire. This collaboration was about movement, literal and emotional. I hope it sparks joy and reminds people that beauty and boldness can live in the everyday," he added.

"Cars and art have a long-storied connection," said Adam Wexler, Director of Marketing at Grand Touring Automobiles. "As a proudly Canadian company ourselves, working with local leaders at the top of their craft to explore this intersection for Canada Day was an honour and a privilege."

Friday Harbour continues to celebrate Canada Day with a lineup of activities across the resort, topped off with a spectacular fireworks display over the Harbour on Tuesday, July 1 at 10 PM. The resort's signature programming remains in full swing, all summer long. Up next, Cars and Jazz returns on Saturday, July 19, followed by the chic, high-energy, Friday Harbour Fashion Collective Series from August 8–10, presented in partnership with the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards (CAFA). Visit fridayharbour.com/events for more information.

ABOUT FRIDAY HARBOUR™

Canada's luxury lifestyle resort community and all seasons destination, Friday Harbour provides superior facilities, modern design, and world-class experiences for homeowners, guests, and visitors alike. Set on the shores of Lake Simcoe, about an hour's drive from Toronto, this stunning waterside community offers a unique blend of urban energy and natural tranquillity.

Learn more at fridayharbour.com

SOURCE Friday Harbour Resort

MEDIA CONTACT: Chantelle Bani, Communications Manager, [email protected], 3999 Friday Drive, Innisfil, ON, L9S 0J7