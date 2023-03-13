Hundreds of new hair care products, styling tools and nourishing treatments launch at one of Canada's biggest beauty destinations

BRAMPTON, ON, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Starting this week, Canada's leading health and beauty retailer is expanding its hair care offering, with the launch of more than 200 new products online at shoppersdrugmart.ca, the Shoppers Drug Mart® app, with a curated assortment arriving in select stores later this month.

Luxury Hair Care at Shoppers Drug Mart (CNW Group/Shoppers Drug Mart)

"Prestige hair care is arriving at Shoppers Drug Mart in a very big way," says Gwennaëlle Varnier, Vice President, Prestige Beauty, Shoppers Drug Mart®. "We have carefully curated the latest in hair care for our customers, growing our assortment to include some of the best of what the beauty industry has to offer. We are launching hundreds of very premium, high-quality products for all hair types, along with styling tools, must-have accessories, and enriching hair treatments."

Shoppers Drug Mart continues to ramp up its beauty department, expanding its offering of both emerging new brands as well as trusted favourites from around the world, all available at a variety of price points. Beauty lovers can also take advantage of bonus points offers and the ability to redeem on beauty products through the PC Optimum™ loyalty program.

"We're growing all aspects of our hair care offering," continues Varnier, "Hair care is the new skin care, with exfoliating scalp scrubs, hair gloss serums, restorative masks and even hair-boosting nutrient gummies, our latest launches are allowing us to meet the hair care needs of our customers. "

Canadians can now shop over 200 different premium hair care products at Shoppers Drug Mart online, with over 50 products arriving at select store locations across the country starting this month.

New brands arriving at Shoppers Drug Mart:

Alterna: Transcending ordinary hair care with clean, skincare-inspired formulas that transforms hair

Transcending ordinary hair care with clean, skincare-inspired formulas that transforms hair Authentic Beauty Concept: A holistic premium vegan brand co-created with a hairdresser collective, focused on natural, simple, authentic beauty

A holistic premium vegan brand co-created with a hairdresser collective, focused on natural, simple, authentic beauty Imaraïs Beauty: Founded by American model, social media sensation, and entrepreneur– Sommer Ray , this brand is committed to producing real-world results with innovative formulas powered by plant-based superfoods

Founded by American model, social media sensation, and entrepreneur– , this brand is committed to producing real-world results with innovative formulas powered by plant-based superfoods Lunata® Beauty: Combining beauty with technology to revolutionize the hair industry through creating innovative cordless hair tools

Combining beauty with technology to revolutionize the hair industry through creating innovative cordless hair tools Pattern™ : Founded by Tracee Ellis Ross , this brand celebrates and fulfills the beauty needs of curly, coily and tight textured hair

: Founded by , this brand celebrates and fulfills the beauty needs of curly, coily and tight textured hair Tangle Teezer™: Founded by leading hair colourist Shaun P, this brand began life as an idea in a salon and has grown to become a global business which has sold over 50 million hairbrushes worldwide

Founded by leading hair colourist Shaun P, this brand began life as an idea in a salon and has grown to become a global business which has sold over 50 million hairbrushes worldwide Virtue®: Inspired by a vision to give everyone their best hair scientifically possible

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With almost 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada.

For more information, visit: shoppersdrugmart.ca

SOURCE Shoppers Drug Mart

For further information: Media Contact: Loblaw Public Relations, [email protected]