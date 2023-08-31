From refreshing clothes and spaces to fueling and feeding the family, the Fall 2023 LG Trends Report, powered by Pinterest, highlights key priorities for Canadians this fall

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - A new report from LG Electronics Canada (LG), powered by Pinterest insights, shows that with kids and teens heading back to the classroom, Canadians are ready to start the school year off right by searching for trending tips and inspiration on new outfits, lunches for little ones, and the latest in cleaning and organization hacks as the cooler months approach.

The Summer/Fall 2023 LG Trends Report shows that Canadians are taking to Pinterest to search for back-to-school fashion ideas. Searches for school bags have increased by 76 per cent and searches for high-school outfits have increased by 107 per cent1. To keep new back-to-school items in pristine shape, the LG Styler® Steam Closet sanitizes, refreshes and dries clothing and other hard-to-wash fabrics through the gentle power of steam. This innovative steam closet is ideal for refreshing school bags, stuffed animals, sports gear, and of course, school uniforms such as collared shirts, ties and blazers.

For some, September may be the first time that the task of making lunches is top of mind, as Pinterest data shows that searches for kindergarten lunches have increased by 268 per cent2. The LG Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator is ready to support Canadians and their meal prep with a 26 cu. ft. capacity of a standard-depth fridge packaged in a counter-depth design to store weekly groceries and lunch items3. This refrigerator's forward-thinking design also lets lunch-makers view the contents without letting any of the cool air out, thanks to the Edge-to-Edge Mirror InstaView™ panel that shows what's inside (and what staples need replenishing) with two knocks on the sleek frameless mirror.

Moving from the lunch box to the dinner table, Canadians are looking for more inspiration when it comes to healthy meals, as searches for high-protein meal prep items increased by 322 per cent year over year4. LG's Induction Slide-in Range with Air Fry and Air Sous Vide can take on the challenge and bring these recipes from prep to plating with three distinct cooking methods, including ProBake Convection® and Air Sous Vide, which delivers an even edge-to-edge cook with low temperature control for vacuum sealed foods. The third method, Air Fry cooking, provides guilt-free crisp as families look for quick, healthy and delicious recipes this fall, with searches for easy air fry recipes increasing by 110 per cent5.

The arrival of fall means ramped up schedules for the whole family. In the midst of this season of busyness, it can be difficult to find time for everyday tasks like cleaning: While the LG CordZeroTM Clean Well Survey, released earlier this year, shows that 85 per cent of Canadians believe that cleaning is an important part of mental wellness, nearly three quarters (74 per cent) agree that they should clean more, and 51 per cent note that they would enjoy cleaning more if they had better tools6. Those looking for inspiration to get the job done are turning to Pinterest, with data showing a 104 per cent7 increase in cleaning motivation searches. And when it comes to finding that motivation through better tools, the LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower delivers on clean with a plethora of intuitive features, such as Kompressor® technology which compresses dirt and debris within the dust bin to create more capacity, and an auto-empty function that helps keep dirt, dust and pet hair at bay.

As Canadians say goodbye to the sunny days of summer and get ready to welcome fall leaves and cooler temperatures, they are also looking to level up the functionality of where they wash their clothes and linens, with searches for laundry room inspiration increasing by 204 per cent.8 When it comes to creating more storage, saving time and making laundry day more efficient, the LG Front Load AI Laundry Pair has Canadians covered. Smart technology removes the guesswork in the laundry room, detecting fabric texture, soil levels and load size with built-in sensors powered by AI, and automatically dispenses the optimal amount of detergent with ezDispenseTM. The LG TWINWash™ Pedestal Washer adds additional flexibility to the laundry room by fitting snugly under the washer so that two loads can be washed at once, and the LG TWINWash™ Laundry Pedestal that fits under the dryer provides accessible storage space for detergent, dryer balls and sheets.

From the kitchen to the laundry room and everywhere in between, LG wants to help make Canadians' transition back to school seamless while delivering on its mission to create Innovation for a Better Life. LG worked with Pinterest to identify Pinterest search trends in Canada and globally. Each month, more than 460 million people around the world use Pinterest to plan the actions in their lives and come to the platform months in advance, which enables Pinterest to have an early look into what will soon be trending. The Summer/Fall 2023 LG Trends Report can be accessed here.

