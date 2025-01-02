Lumine Group Inc. Announces Temporary Leave of Absence and Appointment of Interim CEO

TSXV:LMN

TORONTO, Jan. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Lumine Group Inc. ("Lumine Group") (TSXV: LMN) announced today that David Nyland is taking a temporary leave of absence, effective immediately. Tony Garcia, Group President, has been appointed as Interim CEO in Mr. Nyland's absence. Mr. Garcia has been with Lumine Group since 2017 and has played an instrumental role in the company's group operations and M&A activities.

About Lumine Group Inc.

Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market software businesses in the Communications and Media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com.

