Lumine Group Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

Lumine Group Inc

Mar 06, 2025, 18:00 ET

TORONTO, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Lumine Group Inc. ("Lumine Group" or "the Company") (TSXV: LMN) announces financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. All amounts referred to in this press release are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional information about Lumine Group is also available on SEDAR+ and on Lumine Group's website www.luminegroup.com.

Q4 2024 Headlines:
  • Revenue grew 31% to $187.1 million compared to $143.1 million in the same quarter prior year (including -9% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts).
  • The Company generated operating income of $68.7 million during the quarter, a 65% increase from $41.6 million in the same quarter prior year.
  • The Company generated net income of $29.4 million during the quarter, from net loss of $1,506.3 million in the same quarter prior year.
  • Cash flows from operations ("CFO") increased $25.9 million to $52.3 million compared to $26.4 million in Q4 2023, representing an increase of 98%.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders ("FCFA2S") increased $23.4 million to $43.7 million compared to $20.3 million in Q4 2023, representing an increase of 115%.
Year-to-Date Q4 2024 Headlines:
  • Revenue grew 34% to $668.4 million compared to $499.7 million in the same twelve-month period prior year (including -9% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts).
  • The Company generated operating income of $210.4 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 45% from $144.7 million in the same period prior year.
  • An expense of $317.4 million was incurred in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 related to redeemable preferred and special securities expense, compared to an expense of $2,871.0 million in the same period prior year.
  • The Company generated a net loss of $258.9 million during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, from net loss of $2,825.6 million in the same period prior year. The net loss is primarily related to the redeemable preferred and special securities expense.
  • CFO increased $7.9 million to $116.2 million compared to $108.2 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, representing an increase of 7%.
  • FCFA2S decreased $3.2 million to $85.7 million compared to $88.8 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, representing a decrease of 4%.

Total revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $187.1 million, an increase of 31%, or $44.0 million, compared to $143.1 million for the comparable period in 2023. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, total revenue was $668.4 million, an increase of 34%, or $168.7 million, compared to $499.7 million for the comparable period in 2023. The increase for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to revenues from new acquisitions. The Company experienced organic growth of -9% and -8%, respectively, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 or -9% and -9% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. For acquired companies, organic growth is calculated as the difference between actual revenues achieved by each business in the financial period following acquisition, compared to the estimated revenues they achieved in the corresponding financial period preceding the date of acquisition by the Company. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $68.7 million, an increase of 65%, or $27.1 million, compared to $41.6 million for the same period in 2023. Operating income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $210.4 million, an increase of 45%, or $65.7 million, compared to $144.7 million for the same period in 2023. The increase for the three and twelve-month periods is primarily attributable to current year acquisitions. Operating income is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. See "Non-IFRS Measures".

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $29.4 million compared to net loss of $1,506.3 million for the same period in 2023. Net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $258.9 million compared to net loss of $2,825.6 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in net income for the three month period is primarily attributable to current year acquisitions. The decrease in net loss for the twelve month period is primarily attributable to the Mandatory Conversion of Preferred and Special Securities on March 25, 2024 such that no further preferred and special securities expense was booked in the current quarter.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, CFO increased $25.9 million to $52.3 million compared to $26.4 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 98%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, CFO increased $7.9 million to $116.2 million compared to $108.2 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 7%. The change in the three months is primarily attributable to the impact of changes in operating income. The change in the twelve months is primarily attributable to the impact of changes in operating income partly offset by changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, FCFA2S increased $23.4 million to $43.7 million compared to $20.3 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 115%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, FCFA2S decreased $3.2 million to $85.7 million compared to $88.8 million for the same period in 2023 representing a decrease of 4%. The change in the three months is mainly driven by higher CFO compared to the same periods in 2023.  The change in the twelve months is mainly driven by higher interest paid on other facilities partly offset by higher CFO compared to the same periods in 2023. FCFA2S is a non-IFRS Measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures".

Non-IFRS Measures

Operating income (loss) refers to income (loss) before income taxes, amortization of intangible assets, redeemable preferred and special share expense, and finance and other expenses (income). We believe that operating income is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the profitability of the Company related to its core operations. Operating income (loss) is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that operating income (loss) should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss).

The following table reconciles operating income to net income:

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net income (loss)

29.4

(1,506.3)

(258.9)

(2,825.6)

Adjusted for:



Amortization of intangible assets

26.4

22.7

108.1

80.3

Redeemable preferred and special securities expense

-

1,525.0

317.4

2,871.0

Finance and other expense (income)

5.3

1.1

24.2

11.1

Income tax expense (recovery)

7.5

(0.9)

19.7

7.9

Operating income (loss)

68.7

41.6

210.4

144.7

Free cash flow available to shareholders ''FCFA2S'' refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on bank debt, transaction costs on bank debt, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred and special securities holders, and property and equipment purchased. The Company believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Lumine Group does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While the Company could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, the Company's objective is to invest all of its FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet the Company's hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

(Unaudited) 

 Three months ended December 31,

 Twelve months ended December 31,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Net cash flows from operating activities:

52.3

26.4

116.2

108.2

Adjusted for:



Interest paid on lease obligations

(0.1)

(0.2)

(0.5)

(0.6)

Interest paid on other facilities

(5.4)

(4.0)

(18.7)

(10.4)

Credit facility transaction costs

(0.3)

(0.2)

(2.2)

(1.9)

Payment of lease obligations

(1.5)

(1.5)

(6.1)

(5.3)

Property and equipment purchased

(1.2)

(0.3)

(2.9)

(1.1)

Free cash flow available to shareholders

43.7

20.3

85.7

88.8
Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be "forward looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Lumine Group or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Lumine Group assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

About Lumine Group Inc.

Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows, vertical market software businesses in the communications and media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Lumine Group Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(In thousands of USD.  Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023



Assets




Current assets:

Cash

$                   210,983

$           146,509

Accounts receivable

158,487

104,955

Unbilled revenue

36,000

39,858

Inventories

693

521

Other assets

47,163

44,862

453,326

336,705



Non-current assets:

Property and equipment

7,556

4,164

Right of use assets

6,949

11,973

Deferred income taxes

9,536

6,197

Other assets

12,467

13,063

Intangible assets and goodwill

798,614

763,793

835,122

799,190



Total assets

$               1,288,448

$       1,135,895



Liabilities and Equity




Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$                   107,909

$                    97,532

Due to related parties, net

2,972

2,380

Current portion of bank debt

3,190

3,071

Deferred revenue

89,533

91,726

Provisions

156

-

Acquisition holdback payables

17

19

Lease obligations

4,249

6,358

Income taxes payable

10,278

12,436

Preferred and Special Securities

-

4,469,996

218,304

4,683,518



Non-current liabilities:

Deferred income taxes

107,167

125,128

Bank debt

275,443

149,636

Lease obligations

3,621

6,921

Other liabilities

5,191

13,127

391,422

294,812



Total liabilities

609,726

4,978,330

3

Equity:

Capital stock

490,669

-

Contributed surplus

185,142

(1,015,661)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(13,612)

(6,296)

Retained earnings (deficit)

16,523

(2,820,478)

678,722

(3,842,435)



Subsequent events




Total liabilities and equity

$               1,288,448

$             1,135,895

Lumine Group Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(In thousands of USD, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Years ended December 31,



2024

2023





Revenue



License

$         51,360

$            46,140

Professional services

113,851

89,312

Hardware and other

18,216

19,864

Maintenance and other recurring

484,943

344,353



668,370

499,669

Expenses



Staff



333,278

252,941

Hardware

10,872

13,042

Third party license, maintenance and professional services

41,189

29,445

Occupancy

6,248

3,680

Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment

32,488

21,497

Professional fees

15,624

16,561

Other, net

9,192

9,914

Depreciation

9,091

7,890

Amortization of intangible assets

108,058

80,322



566,040

435,292





Redeemable Preferred and Special Securities expense

317,362

2,870,997

Finance and other expenses (income)

24,187

11,085



341,549

2,882,082





Income (loss) before income taxes

(239,219)

(2,817,705)





Current income tax expense (recovery)

39,952

24,795

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

(20,262)

(16,912)

Income tax expense (recovery)

19,690

7,883





Net income (loss)

$     (258,909)

$    (2,825,588)





Weighted average shares outstanding:



Basic

214,226,206

72,499,119

Diluted

255,803,966

245,076,178





Earnings (loss) per share:



Basic and diluted

$           (1.21)

$            (38.97)











Lumine Group Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Years ended December 31,



2024

2023





Net income (loss)

$    (258,909)

$     (2,825,588)





Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):








Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other

(7,316)

2,616

Other comprehensive (loss) income for the year, net of income

(7,316)

2,616

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year

$    (266,225)

$      (2,822,972)











Lumine Group Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
(In thousands of USD.  Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Year ended December 31, 2024





Capital stock

Contributed
surplus

Accumulated
other comprehensive
(loss) income

Retained
earnings
(deficit)

Total
equity






Balance at January 1, 2024

$             -

$       (1,015,661)

$        (6,296)

$ (2,820,478)

$ (3,842,435)






Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year:




Net income (loss)

-

-

-

(258,909)

(258,909)






Other comprehensive income (loss):




Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other

-

-

(7,316)

-

(7,316)

Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year

-

-

(7,316)

-

(7,316)






Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year

-

-

(7,316)

(258,909)

(266,225)






Settlement of Preferred and Special Share Dividends in Subordinate Voting Shares

87,368

-

-

-

87,368

Mandatory Conversion of Special and Preferred Shares

403,301

1,200,803

-

3,095,910

4,700,014






Balance at December 31, 2024

$   490,669

$            185,142

$      (13,612)

$        16,523

$      678,722











Lumine Group Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
(In thousands of USD.  Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)





Year ended December 31, 2023






Capital stock

Contributed
surplus

Accumulated other
comprehensive (loss)
income

Retained
earnings
(deficit)

Total
equity






Balance at January 1, 2023

$             -

$          162,692

$        (8,912)

$               -

$      153,780






Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year:




Net income (loss)

-

-

-

(2,825,588)

(2,825,588)






Other comprehensive income (loss):




Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other

-

-

2,616

-

2,616






Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year

-

-

2,616

-

2,616






Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year

-

-

2,616

(2,825,588)

(2,822,972)






Transactions with Parent, recorded directly in equity




Capital contributions by Parent

-

22,451

-

-

22,451

Amalgamation with Lumine Group (Holdings) Inc.

-

(1,200,804)

-

-

(1,200,804)

Special share conversion

-

-

-

5,110

5,110






Balance at December 31, 2023

$             -

$     (1,015,661)

$        (6,296)

$ (2,820,478)

$ (3,842,435)












Lumine Group Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands of USD.  Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Years ended December 31,



2024

2023





Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:



Net income (loss)

$   (258,909)

$     (2,825,588)

Adjustments for:



Depreciation

9,245

7,890

Amortization of intangible assets

108,058

80,322

Contingent consideration adjustments

(713)

(729)

Preferred and Special Securities expense (income)

317,362

2,870,997

Finance and other expenses (income)

24,187

11,085

Income tax expense (recovery)

19,690

7,883

Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations

(75,610)

(12,483)

Income taxes (paid) received

(27,158)

(31,150)

Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities

116,152

108,228





Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:



Interest paid on lease obligations

(505)

(626)

Interest paid on bank debt

(18,724)

(10,377)

Cash transferred from (to) Parent

(134)

(11,137)

Proceeds from issuance of bank debt

155,500

185,914

Repayments of bank debt

(27,790)

(50,897)

Transaction costs on bank debt

(2,207)

(1,935)

Payments of lease obligations

(6,103)

(5,282)

Issuance of Preferred Shares to Parent

-

181,484

Dividends paid

-

(24)

Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities

100,037

287,119





Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:



Acquisition of businesses

(145,271)

(352,349)

Cash obtained with acquired businesses

-

41,286

Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts

4,706

(5,938)

Property and equipment purchased

(2,934)

(1,141)

Other investing activities

(5,187)

(238)

Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities

(148,686)

(318,380)










Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents

(3,029)

2,457

Increase (decrease) in cash

64,474

79,424





Cash, beginning of period

146,509

67,085

Cash, end of period

$    210,983

$     146,509












David Nyland, Chief Executive Officer, Lumine Group, [email protected], +1-437-353-4910

