Lumine Group Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

TORONTO, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Lumine Group Inc. ("Lumine Group" or "the Company") (TSXV: LMN) announces financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. All amounts referred to in this press release are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional information about Lumine Group is also available on SEDAR+ and on Lumine Group's website www.luminegroup.com.

Q4 2024 Headlines:

Revenue grew 31% to $187.1 million compared to $143.1 million in the same quarter prior year (including -9% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts).

compared to in the same quarter prior year (including -9% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts). The Company generated operating income of $68.7 million during the quarter, a 65% increase from $41.6 million in the same quarter prior year.

during the quarter, a 65% increase from in the same quarter prior year. The Company generated net income of $29.4 million during the quarter, from net loss of $1,506.3 million in the same quarter prior year.

during the quarter, from net loss of in the same quarter prior year. Cash flows from operations ("CFO") increased $25.9 million to $52.3 million compared to $26.4 million in Q4 2023, representing an increase of 98%.

to compared to in Q4 2023, representing an increase of 98%. Free cash flow available to shareholders ("FCFA2S") increased $23.4 million to $43.7 million compared to $20.3 million in Q4 2023, representing an increase of 115%.

Year-to-Date Q4 2024 Headlines:

Revenue grew 34% to $668.4 million compared to $499.7 million in the same twelve-month period prior year (including -9% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts).

compared to in the same twelve-month period prior year (including -9% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts). The Company generated operating income of $210.4 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 , an increase of 45% from $144.7 million in the same period prior year.

in the twelve-month period ended , an increase of 45% from in the same period prior year. An expense of $317.4 million was incurred in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 related to redeemable preferred and special securities expense, compared to an expense of $2,871.0 million in the same period prior year.

was incurred in the twelve-month period ended related to redeemable preferred and special securities expense, compared to an expense of in the same period prior year. The Company generated a net loss of $258.9 million during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 , from net loss of $2,825.6 million in the same period prior year. The net loss is primarily related to the redeemable preferred and special securities expense.

during the twelve-month period ended , from net loss of in the same period prior year. The net loss is primarily related to the redeemable preferred and special securities expense. CFO increased $7.9 million to $116.2 million compared to $108.2 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 , representing an increase of 7%.

to compared to in the twelve-month period ended , representing an increase of 7%. FCFA2S decreased $3.2 million to $85.7 million compared to $88.8 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 , representing a decrease of 4%.

Total revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $187.1 million, an increase of 31%, or $44.0 million, compared to $143.1 million for the comparable period in 2023. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, total revenue was $668.4 million, an increase of 34%, or $168.7 million, compared to $499.7 million for the comparable period in 2023. The increase for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to revenues from new acquisitions. The Company experienced organic growth of -9% and -8%, respectively, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 or -9% and -9% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. For acquired companies, organic growth is calculated as the difference between actual revenues achieved by each business in the financial period following acquisition, compared to the estimated revenues they achieved in the corresponding financial period preceding the date of acquisition by the Company. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $68.7 million, an increase of 65%, or $27.1 million, compared to $41.6 million for the same period in 2023. Operating income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $210.4 million, an increase of 45%, or $65.7 million, compared to $144.7 million for the same period in 2023. The increase for the three and twelve-month periods is primarily attributable to current year acquisitions. Operating income is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. See "Non-IFRS Measures".

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $29.4 million compared to net loss of $1,506.3 million for the same period in 2023. Net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $258.9 million compared to net loss of $2,825.6 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in net income for the three month period is primarily attributable to current year acquisitions. The decrease in net loss for the twelve month period is primarily attributable to the Mandatory Conversion of Preferred and Special Securities on March 25, 2024 such that no further preferred and special securities expense was booked in the current quarter.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, CFO increased $25.9 million to $52.3 million compared to $26.4 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 98%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, CFO increased $7.9 million to $116.2 million compared to $108.2 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 7%. The change in the three months is primarily attributable to the impact of changes in operating income. The change in the twelve months is primarily attributable to the impact of changes in operating income partly offset by changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, FCFA2S increased $23.4 million to $43.7 million compared to $20.3 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 115%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, FCFA2S decreased $3.2 million to $85.7 million compared to $88.8 million for the same period in 2023 representing a decrease of 4%. The change in the three months is mainly driven by higher CFO compared to the same periods in 2023. The change in the twelve months is mainly driven by higher interest paid on other facilities partly offset by higher CFO compared to the same periods in 2023. FCFA2S is a non-IFRS Measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures".

Non-IFRS Measures

Operating income (loss) refers to income (loss) before income taxes, amortization of intangible assets, redeemable preferred and special share expense, and finance and other expenses (income). We believe that operating income is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the profitability of the Company related to its core operations. Operating income (loss) is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that operating income (loss) should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss).

The following table reconciles operating income to net income:

(Unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) 29.4 (1,506.3) (258.9) (2,825.6) Adjusted for:







Amortization of intangible assets 26.4 22.7 108.1 80.3 Redeemable preferred and special securities expense - 1,525.0 317.4 2,871.0 Finance and other expense (income) 5.3 1.1 24.2 11.1 Income tax expense (recovery) 7.5 (0.9) 19.7 7.9 Operating income (loss) 68.7 41.6 210.4 144.7

Free cash flow available to shareholders ''FCFA2S'' refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on bank debt, transaction costs on bank debt, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred and special securities holders, and property and equipment purchased. The Company believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Lumine Group does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While the Company could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, the Company's objective is to invest all of its FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet the Company's hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

(Unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash flows from operating activities: 52.3 26.4 116.2 108.2 Adjusted for:







Interest paid on lease obligations (0.1) (0.2) (0.5) (0.6) Interest paid on other facilities (5.4) (4.0) (18.7) (10.4) Credit facility transaction costs (0.3) (0.2) (2.2) (1.9) Payment of lease obligations (1.5) (1.5) (6.1) (5.3) Property and equipment purchased (1.2) (0.3) (2.9) (1.1) Free cash flow available to shareholders 43.7 20.3 85.7 88.8

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be "forward looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Lumine Group or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Lumine Group assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

About Lumine Group Inc.

Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows, vertical market software businesses in the communications and media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Lumine Group Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)



December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023





Assets









Current assets:



Cash $ 210,983 $ 146,509 Accounts receivable 158,487 104,955 Unbilled revenue 36,000 39,858 Inventories 693 521 Other assets 47,163 44,862

453,326 336,705





Non-current assets:



Property and equipment 7,556 4,164 Right of use assets 6,949 11,973 Deferred income taxes 9,536 6,197 Other assets 12,467 13,063 Intangible assets and goodwill 798,614 763,793

835,122 799,190





Total assets $ 1,288,448 $ 1,135,895





Liabilities and Equity









Current liabilities:



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 107,909 $ 97,532 Due to related parties, net 2,972 2,380 Current portion of bank debt 3,190 3,071 Deferred revenue 89,533 91,726 Provisions 156 - Acquisition holdback payables 17 19 Lease obligations 4,249 6,358 Income taxes payable 10,278 12,436 Preferred and Special Securities - 4,469,996

218,304 4,683,518





Non-current liabilities:



Deferred income taxes 107,167 125,128 Bank debt 275,443 149,636 Lease obligations 3,621 6,921 Other liabilities 5,191 13,127

391,422 294,812





Total liabilities 609,726 4,978,330 3



Equity:



Capital stock 490,669 - Contributed surplus 185,142 (1,015,661) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (13,612) (6,296) Retained earnings (deficit) 16,523 (2,820,478)

678,722 (3,842,435)





Subsequent events









Total liabilities and equity $ 1,288,448 $ 1,135,895

Lumine Group Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(In thousands of USD, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)





Years ended December 31,





2024 2023









Revenue







License



$ 51,360 $ 46,140 Professional services



113,851 89,312 Hardware and other



18,216 19,864 Maintenance and other recurring



484,943 344,353





668,370 499,669 Expenses







Staff



333,278 252,941 Hardware



10,872 13,042 Third party license, maintenance and professional services



41,189 29,445 Occupancy



6,248 3,680 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment



32,488 21,497 Professional fees



15,624 16,561 Other, net



9,192 9,914 Depreciation



9,091 7,890 Amortization of intangible assets



108,058 80,322





566,040 435,292









Redeemable Preferred and Special Securities expense



317,362 2,870,997 Finance and other expenses (income)



24,187 11,085





341,549 2,882,082









Income (loss) before income taxes



(239,219) (2,817,705)









Current income tax expense (recovery)



39,952 24,795 Deferred income tax expense (recovery)



(20,262) (16,912) Income tax expense (recovery)



19,690 7,883









Net income (loss)



$ (258,909) $ (2,825,588)









Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic



214,226,206 72,499,119 Diluted



255,803,966 245,076,178









Earnings (loss) per share:







Basic and diluted



$ (1.21) $ (38.97)























Lumine Group Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)





Years ended December 31,





2024 2023









Net income (loss)



$ (258,909) $ (2,825,588)









Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):

















Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other



(7,316) 2,616 Other comprehensive (loss) income for the year, net of income



(7,316) 2,616 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year



$ (266,225) $ (2,822,972)























Lumine Group Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Year ended December 31, 2024











Capital stock Contributed

surplus Accumulated

other comprehensive

(loss) income Retained

earnings

(deficit) Total

equity











Balance at January 1, 2024 $ - $ (1,015,661) $ (6,296) $ (2,820,478) $ (3,842,435)











Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year:









Net income (loss) - - - (258,909) (258,909)











Other comprehensive income (loss):









Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - - (7,316) - (7,316) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - (7,316) - (7,316)











Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - (7,316) (258,909) (266,225)











Settlement of Preferred and Special Share Dividends in Subordinate Voting Shares 87,368 - - - 87,368 Mandatory Conversion of Special and Preferred Shares 403,301 1,200,803 - 3,095,910 4,700,014











Balance at December 31, 2024 $ 490,669 $ 185,142 $ (13,612) $ 16,523 $ 678,722























Lumine Group Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)















Year ended December 31, 2023













Capital stock Contributed

surplus Accumulated other

comprehensive (loss)

income Retained

earnings

(deficit) Total

equity











Balance at January 1, 2023 $ - $ 162,692 $ (8,912) $ - $ 153,780











Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year:









Net income (loss) - - - (2,825,588) (2,825,588)











Other comprehensive income (loss):









Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - - 2,616 - 2,616











Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - 2,616 - 2,616











Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - 2,616 (2,825,588) (2,822,972)











Transactions with Parent, recorded directly in equity









Capital contributions by Parent - 22,451 - - 22,451 Amalgamation with Lumine Group (Holdings) Inc. - (1,200,804) - - (1,200,804) Special share conversion - - - 5,110 5,110











Balance at December 31, 2023 $ - $ (1,015,661) $ (6,296) $ (2,820,478) $ (3,842,435)

























Lumine Group Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)





Years ended December 31,







2024 2023









Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:







Net income (loss)



$ (258,909) $ (2,825,588) Adjustments for:







Depreciation



9,245 7,890 Amortization of intangible assets



108,058 80,322 Contingent consideration adjustments



(713) (729) Preferred and Special Securities expense (income)



317,362 2,870,997 Finance and other expenses (income)



24,187 11,085 Income tax expense (recovery)



19,690 7,883 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations



(75,610) (12,483) Income taxes (paid) received



(27,158) (31,150) Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities



116,152 108,228









Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:







Interest paid on lease obligations



(505) (626) Interest paid on bank debt



(18,724) (10,377) Cash transferred from (to) Parent



(134) (11,137) Proceeds from issuance of bank debt



155,500 185,914 Repayments of bank debt



(27,790) (50,897) Transaction costs on bank debt



(2,207) (1,935) Payments of lease obligations



(6,103) (5,282) Issuance of Preferred Shares to Parent



- 181,484 Dividends paid



- (24) Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities



100,037 287,119









Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:







Acquisition of businesses



(145,271) (352,349) Cash obtained with acquired businesses



- 41,286 Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts



4,706 (5,938) Property and equipment purchased



(2,934) (1,141) Other investing activities



(5,187) (238) Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities



(148,686) (318,380)



















Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents



(3,029) 2,457 Increase (decrease) in cash



64,474 79,424









Cash, beginning of period



146,509 67,085

Cash, end of period



$ 210,983 $ 146,509



























