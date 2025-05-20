Lumine Group Inc. Announces New CFO Appointment

TORONTO, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Lumine Group Inc. ("Lumine Group") (TSXV:LMN) announced today the appointment of Mary Anne Lavallee as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Lumine Group, effective May 26, 2025. This transition is part of our strategic plan to position Lumine Group for its next phase of growth.

Mary Anne joins Lumine Group from Gateway Services Inc., where she most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer since October 2023, a role where she led financial functions across the organization and worked closely with the executive team to drive value creation through operational excellence and M&A.

Prior to this, Mary Anne served as the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Transformation Officer at Postmedia, which culminated a near 9-year progressive career (2014-2023) with the company. In this role, she owned all financial functions, key operational teams, and transformation programs across the organization.

Prior to this, Mary Anne spent nearly 6 years in finance roles at BlackBerry (2008-2014), and started her career in assurance services at KPMG (2002-2008).

"We are excited to welcome Mary Anne to our team," said David Nyland, Lumine Group CEO, "her credentials, strategic vision and leadership experience will help us drive continued growth."

As Lumine Group's existing CFO, Brian Beattie will work through a transition period with Mary Anne during fiscal Q2 (through the end of June, 2025), after which he will remain in his role as a director of Lumine Group.

