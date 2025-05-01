Lumine Group Inc. Announces Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

TORONTO, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Lumine Group Inc. ("Lumine Group" or "the Company") (TSXV: LMN) announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. All amounts referred to in this press release are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2025, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional information about Lumine Group is also available on SEDAR+ and on Lumine Group's website www.luminegroup.com.

Q1 2025 Headlines:

Revenue grew 27% to $178.7 million compared to $141.1 million in the same quarter prior year (including -4% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts).

compared to in the same quarter prior year (including -4% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts). The Company generated operating income of $59.5 million during the quarter, a 34% increase from $44.5 million in the same quarter prior year.

during the quarter, a 34% increase from in the same quarter prior year. The Company generated net income of $20.8 million during the quarter, from net loss of $304.3 million in the same quarter prior year.

during the quarter, from net loss of in the same quarter prior year. Cash flows from operations ("CFO") increased $5.1 million to $40.1 million compared to $34.9 million in Q1 2024, representing an increase of 15%.

to compared to in Q1 2024, representing an increase of 15%. Free cash flow available to shareholders ("FCFA2S") increased $6.2 million to $35.0 million compared to $28.8 million in Q1 2024, representing an increase of 22%.

Total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $178.7 million, an increase of 27%, or $37.6 million, compared to $141.1 million for the comparable period in 2024. The increase for the three months compared to the same period in the prior year is attributable to revenues from new acquisitions. The Company experienced organic growth of -5% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 or -4% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. For acquired companies, organic growth is calculated as the difference between actual revenues achieved by each business in the financial period following acquisition, compared to the estimated revenues they achieved in the corresponding financial period preceding the date of acquisition by the Company. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $59.5 million, an increase of 34%, or $15.0 million, compared to $44.5 million for the same period in 2024. The increase is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions. Operating income is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. See "Non-IFRS Measures".

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $20.8 million compared to net loss of $304.3 million for the same period in 2024. The increase in net income is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions and the Mandatory Conversion of Preferred and Special Securities on March 25, 2024 such that no further preferred and special securities expense was booked in the current quarter.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, CFO increased $5.1 million to $40.1 million compared to $34.9 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 15%. The change is primarily attributable to the higher operating income partly offset by changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, FCFA2S increased $6.2 million to $35.0 million compared to $28.8 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 22%. The change is mainly driven by higher CFO compared to the same periods in 2024. FCFA2S is a non-IFRS Measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures".

Non-IFRS Measures

Operating income (loss) refers to income (loss) before income taxes, amortization of intangible assets, redeemable preferred and special share expense, and finance and other expenses (income). We believe that operating income is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the profitability of the Company related to its core operations. Operating income (loss) is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that operating income (loss) should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss).

The following table reconciles operating income to net income:

(Unaudited) Three months ended March 31,

2025 2024 Net income (loss) 20.8 (304.3) Adjusted for:



Amortization of intangible assets 26.0 22.8 Redeemable preferred and special securities expense - 317.4 Finance and other expense (income) 5.1 4.3 Income tax expense (recovery) 7.6 4.3 Operating income (loss) 59.5 44.5

Free cash flow available to shareholders ''FCFA2S'' refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on bank debt, transaction costs on bank debt, repayments of lease obligations, Interest, dividends and other proceeds received and property and equipment purchased. The Company believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Lumine Group does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While the Company could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, the Company's objective is to invest all of its FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet the Company's hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

(Unaudited) Three months ended March 31,

2025 2024 Net cash flows from operating activities: 40.1 34.9 Adjusted for:



Interest paid on lease obligations (0.1) (0.2) Interest paid on other facilities (3.8) (2.5) Credit facility transaction costs (0.0) (1.7) Payment of lease obligations (1.6) (1.6) Interest, dividends and other proceeds received 0.7 0.1 Property and equipment purchased (0.3) (0.4) Free cash flow available to shareholders 35.0 28.8











Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be "forward looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Lumine Group or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Lumine Group assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

About Lumine Group Inc.

Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows, vertical market software businesses in the communications and media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com.

Lumine Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)



March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024





Assets









Current assets:



Cash $ 252,096 $ 210,983 Accounts receivable, net 164,954 158,048 Unbilled revenue 41,637 35,982 Inventories 517 693 Other assets 55,247 47,183

514,451 452,889





Non-current assets:



Property and equipment 6,895 7,457 Right of use assets 5,928 6,949 Deferred income taxes 11,236 9,536 Other assets 12,112 12,467 Intangible assets and goodwill 774,530 797,888

810,701 834,297





Total assets $ 1,325,152 $ 1,287,186





Liabilities and Equity









Current liabilities:



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 104,387 $ 107,861 Due to related parties, net 3,764 2,972 Current portion of bank debt 3,512 3,190 Deferred revenue 105,422 88,442 Provisions 16 156 Acquisition holdback payables 19 17 Lease obligations 3,464 4,249 Income taxes payable 14,920 10,278

235,504 217,165





Non-current liabilities:



Deferred income taxes 102,145 107,044 Bank debt 275,605 275,443 Lease obligations 3,262 3,621 Other liabilities 5,003 5,191

386,015 391,299





Total liabilities 621,519 608,464 3



Equity:



Capital stock 490,669 490,669 Contributed surplus 185,142 185,142 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (9,480) (13,612) Retained earnings (deficit) 37,302 16,523

703,633 678,722





Subsequent events









Total liabilities and equity $ 1,325,152 $ 1,287,186

Lumine Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)

(In thousands of USD, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)





Three months ended March 31,





2025 2024









Revenue







License



$ 12,327 $ 11,720 Professional services



31,277 24,933 Hardware and other



9,070 2,417 Maintenance and other recurring



126,018 102,029





178,692 141,099 Expenses







Staff



83,904 73,028 Hardware



4,659 1,520 Third party license, maintenance and professional services



11,203 8,539 Occupancy



996 896 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment



9,022 6,757 Professional fees



3,840 2,832 Other, net



3,295 946 Depreciation



2,270 2,115 Amortization of intangible assets



26,014 22,821





145,203 119,454









Redeemable Preferred and Special Securities expense



- 317,362 Finance and other expenses (income)



5,134 4,272





5,134 321,634









Income (loss) before income taxes



28,355 (299,989)









Current income tax expense (recovery)



14,570 8,346 Deferred income tax expense (recovery)



(6,994) (3,998) Income tax expense (recovery)



7,576 4,348









Net income (loss)



$ 20,779 $ (304,337)









Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic



256,620,388 86,111,920 Diluted



256,620,388 253,336,756









Earnings (loss) per share:







Basic and diluted



$ 0.08 $ (3.53)























Lumine Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)



Three months ended March 31,

2025 2024





Net income (loss)

$ 20,779 $ (304,337)







Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):













Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other

4,132 (3,625) Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income

4,132 (3,625) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

$ 24,911 $ (307,962)









Lumine Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Three months ended March 31, 2025











Capital stock Contributed

surplus Accumulated other

comprehensive

(loss) income Retained

earnings

(deficit) Total equity











Balance at January 1, 2025 $ 490,669 $ 185,142 $ (13,612) $ 16,523 $ 678,722











Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:









Net income (loss) - - - 20,779 20,779











Other comprehensive income (loss):









Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - - 4,132 - 4,132 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - 4,132 - 4,132











Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - 4,132 20,779 24,911











Balance at March 31, 2025 $ 490,669 $ 185,142 $ (9,480) $ 37,302 $ 703,633























Lumine Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)















Three months ended March 31, 2024













Capital stock Contributed

surplus Accumulated other

comprehensive

(loss) income Retained earnings

(deficit) Total equity











Balance at January 1, 2024 $ - $ (1,015,661) $ (6,296) $ (2,820,478) $ (3,842,435)











Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:









Net income (loss) - - - (304,337) (304,337)











Other comprehensive income (loss):









Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - - (3,625) - (3,625)











Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (3,625) - (3,625)











Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (3,625) (304,337) (307,962)











Mandatory Conversion of Special and Preferred Shares 403,301 1,200,803 - 3,095,910 4,700,014 Settlement of Preferred and Special Share Dividends in Subordinate Voting Shares 87,368 - - - 87,368











Balance at March 31, 2024 $ 490,669 $ 185,142 $ (9,921) $ (28,905) $ 636,985

























Lumine Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)





Three months ended March 31,







2025 2024









Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:







Net income (loss)



$ 20,779 $ (304,337) Adjustments for:







Depreciation



2,310 2,115 Amortization of intangible assets



26,014 22,821 Contingent consideration adjustments



(113) 43 Preferred and Special Securities expense (income)



- 317,362 Finance and other expenses (income)



5,828 4,339 Income tax expense (recovery)



7,576 4,348 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations



(17,514) (8,125) Income taxes (paid) received



(4,809) (3,637) Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities



40,071 34,928









Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:







Interest paid on lease obligations



(105) (154) Interest paid on bank debt



(3,813) (2,472) Cash transferred from (to) Parent



100 (2,107) Proceeds from issuance of bank debt



- 90,000 Repayments of bank debt



(243) (244) Transaction costs on bank debt



(19) (1,655) Payments of lease obligations



(1,583) (1,566) Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities



(5,663) 81,802









Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:







Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts



(937) (685) Interest, dividends and other proceeds received



694 67 Property and equipment purchased



(254) (361) Other investing activities



4,337 6 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities



3,840 (972)



















Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents



2,865 (2,479) Increase (decrease) in cash



41,113 113,280









Cash, beginning of period



210,983 146,509

Cash, end of period



$ 252,096 $ 259,789



























