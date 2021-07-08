QUEBEC, July 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group today announces the appointment of Ludwig W. Willisch to the boards of directors of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. In addition, Mr. Willisch serves as member of the board of directors for some U.S. subsidiaries of iA Financial Group.

Ludwig Willisch is an accomplished senior executive and corporate director with 40 years of success spanning automotive, finance and economics. Mr. Willisch has spent over 20 years holding positions of increasing responsibility with BMW, including Head of BMW Japan, Head of Sales Region Europe of BMW Group, President and CEO of BMW of North America LLC, and Head of BMW Group Region Americas. In that capacity, he was responsible for all sales, marketing, after-sales and distribution activities of BMW Group in the Americas (North and South America plus Caribbean).

Mr. Willisch holds a Diplom-Volkswirt (equivalent to a master's degree) in economics from the University of Cologne. He has held board positions with BMW (US) Holding Corp., BMW NA, and Designworks/USA, Inc. In addition, he has served as Vice Chairman of the German American Chamber of Commerce and as a member of the Manufacturing Council to the United States Secretary of Commerce. Ludwig currently serves on the Board of HYDAC Corp. Bethlehem PA (non-executive). He is a member of the Automotive Advisory Board of Roechling SE, Mannheim, Germany. Furthermore, he is on the board of the American Council on Germany, New York. Ludwig is also a business advisor to the consulting company Accenture.

Chaired by Jacques Martin, the two boards of directors, whose composition is the same, now have fourteen members, thirteen of whom are independent directors. In addition, women make up 36% of the board's membership.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

ia.ca

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

SOURCE iA Financial Group

For further information: Information: Investor Relations, Marie-Annick Bonneau, Office phone: 418-684-5000, ext. 104287, Email: [email protected]; Public Relations, Pierre Picard, Office phone: 418-684-5000, ext. 101660, Email: [email protected]

